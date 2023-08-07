San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting Threats

A 17-year-old boy in San Antonio who is reportedly the cousin of the Uvalde school shooter was arrested for allegedly threatening a school, according to a local media report.

The unnamed teenager reportedly told his sister he planned to “do the same thing” as his cousin, Salvador Ramos, who fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

According to a report by Fox’s San Antonio affiliate, the teenager’s sister told his mother, who then called the police.

The teenager is also on probation, was allegedly intoxicated when he made the threat to his sister and the family lives near an elementary school, according to Fox 29.

The teenager had also allegedly mentioned his intent to buy an AR-15 rifle via a private sale and had allegedly threatened to shoot his sister in the head and “shoot the school," per the station.