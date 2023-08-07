San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting Threats

A 17-year-old boy in San Antonio who is reportedly the cousin of the Uvalde school shooter was arrested for allegedly threatening a school, according to a local media report.
The unnamed teenager reportedly told his sister he planned to “do the same thing” as his cousin, Salvador Ramos, who fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.
According to a report by Fox’s San Antonio affiliate, the teenager’s sister told his mother, who then called the police.
The teenager is also on probation, was allegedly intoxicated when he made the threat to his sister and the family lives near an elementary school, according to Fox 29.
- 12 times law enforcement misrepresented key details of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde
- Teens Arrested After Attempted School Bus Shooting
- Biden to Push for Stricter Gun Laws on Anniversary of Uvalde School Shooting
- Mother of Uvalde Elementary School Shooting Victim Announces Mayoral Run: ‘I Want to Move Forward’
- San Antonio Club Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
The teenager had also allegedly mentioned his intent to buy an AR-15 rifle via a private sale and had allegedly threatened to shoot his sister in the head and “shoot the school," per the station.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News