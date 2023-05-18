San Antonio Club Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

One person was killed and three were wounded when an altercation between two groups in the parking lot of a San Antonio club sparked gunfire early Thursday morning, according to local news reports.

About 20 people in two groups got into a fight in the parking lot of the Privat Social Club about 1:30 a.m., news station KENS 5 of San Antonio reported, citing the San Antonio Police Department.

Shots rang out during the altercation, hitting four people, killing one and wounding three others.

The three men suffered non-life threatening injuries, the report said.

No arrests have been made.