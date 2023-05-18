San Antonio Club Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

One person was killed and three were wounded when an altercation between two groups in the parking lot of a San Antonio club sparked gunfire early Thursday morning, according to local news reports.
About 20 people in two groups got into a fight in the parking lot of the Privat Social Club about 1:30 a.m., news station KENS 5 of San Antonio reported, citing the San Antonio Police Department.
Shots rang out during the altercation, hitting four people, killing one and wounding three others.
The three men suffered non-life threatening injuries, the report said.
Read More
- One Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Ohio Manufacturing Plant
- Woman Allegedly Steals Machine Gun From Texas Shooting Range
- Third-Graders Would Be Trained for ‘Battlefield Trauma’ Under New Texas Bill
- Hippo Boat Attack Leaves Dozens Dead or Missing
- Four Illinois Teens Killed in ‘Major’ Crash that Injured 3 Others
No arrests have been made.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews