    San Antonio Club Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

    About 20 people in two groups got into a fight in the parking lot of the Privat Social Club in the early morning.

    Mark Moore
    SBG San Antonio

    One person was killed and three were wounded when an altercation between two groups in the parking lot of a San Antonio club sparked gunfire early Thursday morning, according to local news reports.

    About 20 people in two groups got into a fight in the parking lot of the Privat Social Club about 1:30 a.m., news station KENS 5 of San Antonio reported, citing the San Antonio Police Department. 

    Shots rang out during the altercation, hitting four people, killing one and wounding three others. 

    The three men suffered non-life threatening injuries, the report said. 

    No arrests have been made. 

