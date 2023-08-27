San Antonio to Break Record for Most Triple-Digit Temperature Days - The Messenger
San Antonio to Break Record for Most Triple-Digit Temperature Days

The southwest city is set to hit 60 days of temperatures over 100 degrees this year

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
San Antonio is set to break the record Sunday for most days in a single year to reach over 100 degrees. 

The record was last set in 2009 when the Texas city recorded 59 days with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, a number that the city tied on Saturday. According to the San Antonio Report, the new milestone will come only days after the city beat the record for most consecutive days that have reached over 100 degrees, which was 21 days.

Sunday had an initial forecasted temperature of 103 degrees, which has now jumped to 106 degrees, according to The Weather Channel. The forecast shows that San Antonio should climb above 100 degrees around 2 p.m. local time.

Cities throughout the region are documenting blistering temperatures, with a small chance of thunderstorms to cool down the area. 

Forecasts show that the next seven of 10 days have the potential to exceed 100 degrees — forcing the record to be perhaps rewritten many times in the following weeks. 

High-pressure systems caused by Tropical Storm Harold, which provided little relief in the form of showers to the region, are to blame for the skyrocketing temperatures. 

The San Antonio Riverwalk is shown.
The new milestone will come only days after the city beat the record for most consecutive days that have reached over 100 degrees.Gabriel Perez/ Getty Images

“The cause of this heat is just persistent high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere,” Eric Platt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, told the San Antonio Report.  “Our weather patterns stay fairly active unless we get a tropical storm moving through the area like we did last week.”

Platt said another cold front may move into the area Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday which could decrease temperatures into the 90s, but the relief isn’t expected to last long. 

The high temperatures are causing infrastructure issues within the city. In June, The Messenger reported the heat was causing pipes to burst. 

Community centers are open to the public for those without air conditioning.

Cities across Texas are dealing with seemingly endless heat this summer, as Dallas joins San Antonio with record-breaking temperatures this weekend.

The heat wave is also being blamed for an increase in power costs across the state, as residents turn up the air conditioning to battle the temperatures.

