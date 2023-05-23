Sam Levinson Says ‘The Idol’ Is Not About Britney Spears or ‘Any Particular Pop Star’

Sam Levinson knows what you're thinking.

In Levinson's upcoming HBO series The Idol – which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22 – Lily-Rose Depp plays an enigmatic, world-famous pop star named Jocelyn who suffers a breakdown.

However, despite a reference to Britney Spears in the first episode and The Idol using Spears' single "Gimme More" in its buzzy trailer, Levinson insisted "we're not trying to tell a story about any particular pop star."

"We can all pretend that everyone is looking out for someone's best interest," Levinson continued at a Tuesday press conference in Cannes, "but I think fame really corrupts. It's really easy to surround yourself with myth makers who continue to prop us up."

Depp agreed with Levinson's assertion about Jocelyn, saying, "we're not telling anyone else's story."

"I think something we wanted to do is make her simultaneously feel like a pop star of our time," Depp further explained, "but one that is in her own plane."

In the series, The Weeknd (who now goes by his birth name Abel Tesfaye) plays Tedros, a seedy nightclub manager who begins to infiltrate Jocelyn's life. For his inspiration, the "Blinding Lights" singer didn't have to look very far.

"We initially wanted to make a dark, twisted fairy tale with the music industry and everything I know about it and heighten it," he explained, "and take inspirations from films that both me and Sam love. It was really our love for music. When I found out how much Sam is involved in the music in Euphoria and getting to work with him on the music on the show, that's when it unlocked for us."

Tesfaye acknowledged that The Idol won't be for everyone, saying they made a show that's "daring and exciting and fun that will make people laugh, piss some people off."



Viewers can make up their own minds when The Idol – which also stars Troye Sivan, Jennie Kim, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Jane Adams and Da'Vine Joy Randolph – premieres June 4 on HBO.