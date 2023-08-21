Sam Bankman-Fried’s Defense: ‘The Lawyers Made Me Do It’

As trial approaches for fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried, at least part of his planned defense is coming into view: blame the lawyers.



Bankman-Fried’s lawyers have notified U.S. prosecutors that they plan to assert a so-called advice-of-counsel defense, which would allow him to argue that he sought and received guidance from lawyers for conduct that has now been charged as a crime.

It also has the potential to undermine the testimony of one of the prosecution’s top witnesses, the former in-house lawyer for his cryptocurrency exchange FTX, who has been identified in court papers as “Witness-1.”



FTX, once one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, imploded amid disclosures that it had lent some $10 billion in customer deposits to Alameda Trading, a hedge fund affiliated with the exchange that was also owned by Bankman-Fried. The money was used to back trading positions that cratered when the market went the other way.



It is not clear which acts that have been charged as a crime or which lawyers Bankman-Fried intends to cite in his advice-of-counsel defense.

In a court filing, prosecutors complained to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan that Bankman-Fried’s defense team has not provided adequate disclosure about how they plan to use the defense.



Advice-of-counsel defenses can be an effective way for defendants to deflect responsibility for charged crimes. But they have to be backed up with evidence -- testimony, memos or other written communications showing what advice was given and how it was relied upon.

Such maneuvers can also become complicated. Judges can decide whether to allow advice-of-counsel defenses to be used or what evidence can be submitted to support it, and they require waiving protections for communications between attorneys and their clients.



In a court filing, prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office seemingly scoffed at Bankman-Fried’s plan to use the defense, wondering whether “his fraudulent misappropriation of billions of dollars was somehow laid fully before legal counsel, who approved of the conduct.”



Prosecutors asked the judge to order SBF’s defense team to produce a detailed explanation of how it plans to use the defense or to prohibit its use entirely. The judge ordered the defense to provide more details by Wednesday.



Separately, Bankman-Fried is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on a new indictment that will serve as the basis for the case he will be tried on, currently scheduled to begin Oct. 2.

Though he was previously allowed to remain free on bail pending trail, SBF was jailed earlier this month after prosecutors accused him of trying to intimidate prosecution witnesses, including a message sent to FTX’s top lawyer saying he hoped they could have a “constructive relationship.”



The new indictment limits the case to seven counts of defrauding FTX customers and lenders to affiliated trading firm Alameda Research, conspiracy, securities fraud and money laundering. It omits charges that were filed earlier in the case including making illegal campaign contributions, due to a technicality in extradition law involving how the case was presented to authorities in the Bahamas where he was arrested.





