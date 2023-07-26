Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Federal Judge Over Allegations He Leaked His Ex-Girlfriend’s Letters

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency tycoon who is facing a slew of financial charges in New York, will go before a federal judge Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of leaking the private letters of his longtime business collaborator and on-off lover, who is now a star witness against him.

Federal prosecutors allege that the onetime billionaire founder of FTX was trying to taint the juror pool and publicly discredit Caroline Ellison.

Judge Lewis Kaplan scheduled Wednesday’s hearing after federal prosecutors raised a New York Times article that quoted Ellison's personal writings, which she had sent to Bankman-Fried.

In the documents, she describes how her romantic relationship with him impacted her work as CEO of Alameda Research, a hedge fund at the center of Bankman-Fried’s alleged criminal activity.

“I have been feeling pretty unhappy and overwhelmed with my job,” Ellison wrote in February 2022, according to the Times. “At the end of the day I can’t wait to go home and turn off my phone and have a drink and get away from it all.”

She added in another letter addressed to Bankman-Fried that one of their breakups “significantly decreased my excitement about Alameda.”

Her work at Alameda, she added in the letter, “felt too associated with you in a way that was painful,” the report said.

Ellison pleaded guilty for her role in the scheme in December and agreed to testify against her former boyfriend in a bid for leniency at sentencing.

In a letter filed in his case on July 20, federal prosecutors told Judge Kaplan that Bankman-Fried was the source of the material shared with the Times.

They added it could have a “chilling effect on witnesses” who could potentially be called at trial.

Prosecutors requested Kaplan sign an order barring Bankman-Fried from making so-called “extrajudicial statements” that could potentially taint the jury pool until his trial begins in October.

In response, attorneys for Bankman-Fried argued he did nothing wrong — but agreed to an order proposed by the government, so long as it applies to all parties, including witnesses prosecutors intend to call.

“The Government has taken a set of circumstances where nothing improper or impermissible occurred and has unfairly recast the events as a nefarious attempt by Mr. Bankman-Fried to ‘discredit’ Caroline Ellison and ‘taint’ the jury pool. But Mr. Bankman Fried did nothing wrong,” they wrote.

Prosecutors and Bankman-Fried’s lawyers are expected to argue about any discrepancy in the proposed order at the hearing Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried was arrested by federal authorities in December 2022 for allegedly bilking investors of his popular FTX cryptocurrency platform, which entered bankruptcy two months prior.

Prosecutors allege the 31-year-old used FTX money to fund Alameda Research, which splashed out on personal expenses in the Bahamas and large political donations to both Democrats and Republicans.

He has pleaded not guilty.