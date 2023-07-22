Salvage Team Races to Stave Off Natural Disaster by Siphoning Oil From Decaying Abandoned Tanker
The operation has to be precise, or it runs the risk of spilling a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea
A specialized team of international experts from the United Nations is expected this weekend to make a bold attempt at preventing a huge oil spill along the coast of the Red Sea.
Since 2015, an oil storage vessel called the FSO Safer has been moored five miles off the Yemeni shore. Experts have been monitoring the vessel since — and discovered that it’s starting to decay.
If it breaks down significantly, it might dispense more than a million barrels of oil into the Red Sea, which could cost $20 billion to clean up, according to a UN webpage detailing the plan and a two-page explainer. A rupture would also cause several major ports to shut down, severely disrupting the Yemeni and neighboring economies.
There could also be catastrophic environmental defects, such as the destruction of various coral reefs and the elimination of fish stock. Water contamination is also a likely threat.
In anticipation of the breakdown, the UN team is planning a complex and delicate rescue operation, according to a press release.
First, the team will position an oil tanker named Yemen alongside the FSO Safer. Then the team will connect the two vessels with pipes, to move the oil from the FSO Safer to Yemen. Next, the Safer will be towed and secured with thick cables.
The entire operation is projected to take two weeks, and it has to be executed according to plan to prevent rupture.
Both vessels will have to be kept still in the waters, largely due to the instability of the Safer. The pipes on the Safer are corroded, which could increase the likelihood of something going wrong. Additionally, moving such a large quantity of oil from vessel to vessel could create pressure that leads to the rupturing of the pipes and valves.
On top of the inherent risks is the possibility of encountering other obstacles such as making sure to avoid sea mines.
“It really is a perfect storm,” said David Gressly, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, per the Wall Street Journal. “We really have no choice but to do something about it.”
