    Salman Rushdie Makes Surprise First Public Appearance After Stabbing Attack

    "It's nice to be back — as opposed to not being back, which was also a possibility," Rushdie said.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    Bestselling author Salman Rushdie attended the PEN America gala in New York Thursday night, his first public appearance since the stabbing that nearly cost him his life last year.

    "It's nice to be back — as opposed to not being back, which was also a possibility," Rushdie said. "I'm glad the dice rolled this way."

    Rushdie, 75, gave the night's final speech and accepted the PEN Centenary Courage Award before a crowd of some 700 guests at the American Museum of Natural History.

    Rushdie was stabbed 10 times by a 24-year-old assailant during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York last August.

    The attacker said he had acted on orders issued by Islamic leaders in Iran, who had called for Rushdie's death in 1989 after he published The Satanic Verses, a novel that portrayed a fictionalized version of the prophet Mohammed.

    Rushdie had previously gone into hiding over threats on his life, and in 1991, a Japanese translator of his book was stabbed to death after receiving threats from Islamic militants.

    Rushdie's attendance had not been announced beforehand. He dedicated his speech to his rescuers, including moderator Henry Reese, who helped tackle the suspect.

    "Terror must not terrorize us. Violence must not deter us," Rushdie said. "The struggle goes on."

    With Associated Press reports

