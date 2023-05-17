The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    S.C. Animal Control Officer Fired for Lying About Missing Dog’s Whereabouts

    "Just tell us where our dog is," an owner of an elderly Chihuahua recalled thinking after being told the dog was safe.

    Published |Updated
    Aaron Feis
    A South Carolina animal control officer has been fired after leaving a found dog outside a home, then claiming to have housed the dog with a foster family.

    Minnie, an aging Chihuahua who’s blind and facing kidney failure, wandered out of her owners’ yard earlier this month, owners Nancy Lee and Andrea Moore told local news outlet Fox Carolina.

    “We’re frantically looking because we know she can’t get far because she’s so old,” Lee told the station.

    Lee and Moore were later told that a passing motorist spotted Minnie along the side of the road and turned her over to Pendleton Animal Control, according to the report.

    The officer who took Minnie said that he tried to drop her off at a local veterinarian’s office but, after finding it closed, placed her in a temporary foster home.

    “We were like, thank you God, he’s got the dog, we know she’s safe, like we are relieved,” Lee told Fox Carolina. “Only 13 minutes later for him to call us back and say, ‘I’m so sorry I have bad news.’ ”

    The now-former officer, who is not named in the report, told officials that Minnie escaped from the foster home and was, once again, missing.

    “Now, I’m really getting sick, I’m like something is not right,” Lee recalled thinking at the time. “Why do we keep getting all these lies? Just tell us where our dog is.”

    Local police then got involved, trying to track Minnie’s movements with search dogs and security footage.

    Their search led first to the street where the officer said the foster family lived, then to a fence on a property about a six-minute drive away, the report said. 

    After a second interview, the officer conceded that he lied about the foster family, according to Fox Carolina.

    He reportedly said that he believed Minnie was stolen when she was turned over to him, and feared that he would get in trouble for taking a stolen dog.

    He said that he gave the wayward dog food and left her outside a residence in hopes that the homeowner would take her in.

    The officer has now been fired, though Lee and Moore are still trying to bring Minnie home.

    Lee told Fox Carolina that she and Moore are doing “whatever we have to do to make sure this insanity, this stress, will never happen to anyone else.”

