Ryanair Charges Elderly Couple $140 Just to Print Boarding Passes
The couple said they merely clicked the wrong button when trying to select seats next to each other
A minor technical snafu left an elderly couple with a $139 bill to print out their boarding passes for their Ryanair flight
Ruth, 79, and Peter Jaffe, 80, were flying from London to Bergerac, France, on Friday when the married couple realized they had made a small error, the Telegraph reported. On Thursday, they paid $28 to make sure they sat next to each other and checked into their flight. It was only after arriving at the airport that the two realized they had mistakenly downloaded the boarding pass for their return flight instead of their outbound flight.
“The website was very confusing, they’re trying to get you to add on this and that,” Ruth Jaffe said. “I didn’t realize I was checking in for the coming home flight.”
She said she then tried to check in at the airport, but was instructed to visit Ryanair’s desk to have one printed – for a whopping $69.75 per person.
“I thought it was absolutely disgusting but I had no option so paid up. It was very stressful,” Ruth Jaffe said.
The couple’s daughter took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to shame the budget airline.
The post received over 150,000 likes, with other users sharing their own expensive experiences with the airline, which advertises itself as a low-cost option.
"They wanted $250 from me once because my carry bag exceeded the weight- so I unloaded 2 items, held them in my hands, had them re-weigh the bag and it passed. I put the items back in the bag and rolled off to the gate," one user wrote.
A spokesman for the airline told the Telegraph that the couple “were correctly charged” the pricey check-in fee due to failing to check in online, per the company’s terms and conditions.
The couple lodged a formal complaint against the airline.
