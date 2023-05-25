The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Rwandan Genocide Suspect Caught After Evading Authorities for Decades

    Kayishema orchestrated the killing of more than 2,000 people in one day in 1994

    Published
    Madeline Fitzgerald
    MARIAM KONE/AFP via Getty Images

    Fulgence Kayishema, who is accused of orchestrating the killings of more than 2,000 people during the Rwandan genocide, was arrested Wednesday in South Africa.

    Kayishema has been one of the most wanted criminals in the world for over 20 years. He was first indicted by United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in 2001 on charges of genocide, complicity in genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, and crimes against humanity. 

    Since his indictment, Kayishema has been one of the world’s most wanted fugitives – according to CNN, the US War Crimes Rewards Program was offering up to $5,000,000 for information on him. 

    According to a press release from the Hague, Kayishema orchestrated the killing of more than 2,000 people in one day in 1994. These people were primarily members of the Tutsi ethnic group, which was targeted during the genocide. 

    Read More

    The Rwandan genocide took place between April and July 1994 and resulted in the killing of over 500,000 Tutsis, as well as moderate members of the Hutu ethnic group.  

    Kayishema originally planned to burn down the Nyange Church in Kivumu commune, with the victims inside. When that plan failed, he instead had the church bulldozed. He then oversaw the burying of the victims in a mass grave. 

    Kayishema was arrested in Pearl, South Africa, by both South African and UN officials. 

    “The investigation leading to Kayishema’s arrest spanned multiple countries across Africa and elsewhere, in strong cooperation with many national law enforcement and immigration agencies,” said the Hague press release. 

    According to CNN, though he initially denied his identity, he subsequently told UN officials that he had “been waiting a long time to be arrested.” 

    Since 2020, the Office of the Prosecutor of the Hague has located the whereabouts of five fugitives associated with the Rwandan genocide. There are still three fugitives who remain at large. 

