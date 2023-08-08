Russia’s Wagner Group Taking Advantage of Niger’s Instability, Secretary of State Blinken Says

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Tuesday that while he does not think the Wagner Group instigated Niger's coup last month, he believes the Russian mercenary group has tried to take advantage of the African country's instability.
"I think what happened, and what continues to happen in Niger was not instigated by Russia or by Wagner, but… they tried to take advantage of it," Blinken told the BBC.
Blinken's remarks came after acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland traveled to Niger for talks with the coup leaders, nearly two weeks after the July 26 coup that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum from office.
Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has asserted that Nuland visited the country this week to block his forces from entering the country, amid reports that a member of Niger's military junta had asked for his assistance in holding power amid pressure from regional neighbors and the West.
- Niger’s Junta Rulers Seek Help From Russian Wagner Group
- Blinken Says Wagner Rebellion Reveals ‘Cracks in Russia’s Facade’
- US Calls for Immediate Release of Niger’s President After Coup Attempt
- Why Russia’s manpower advantage may not be enough to win the war in Ukraine
- Wagner Group ‘Doesn’t Exist’, Vladimir Putin Says
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of Niger
Blinken told the BBC on Tuesday U.S. officials are concerned about the Wagner Group "possibly manifesting itself" around the Sahel region.
"Every single place that this Wagner group has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed," he said. "Insecurity has gone up, not down."
Blinken also said there was a "repeat of what's happened in other countries, where they brought nothing but bad things in their wake."
Nuland said she tried to caution coup leaders about relying on Prigozhin for security.
“Of course I raised … Wagner and its threat to those countries where it is present, reminding them that security gets worse, that human rights get worse when Wagner enters,” Nuland said. “I would not say that we learned much more about their thinking on that front.”
According to the BBC, it was unclear Tuesday if Wagner forces had entered Niger, although a Telegram channel affiliated with Wagner said Monday that about 1,500 of its soldiers had been sent to Africa.
In a voice message uploaded to the platform, Prigozhin told the junta to "give us a call," the BBC reported.
"We are always on the side of the good, on the side of justice, and on the side of those who fight for their sovereignty and for the rights of their people," he said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews