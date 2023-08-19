Russia’s Rouble Is Cratering. What Does That Mean for Putin’s War in Ukraine?

Sharp declines in Russia’s currency, the rouble, have revived questions about the state of the country’s economy and its ability to pursue its devastating and costly invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the questions was Monday’s drop, when the rouble fell below 100 to the U.S. dollar, its lowest levels since the early days of the Ukraine war. That forced the country’s central bank to raise interest rates to double digits to stem the declines. And although the action helped the currency recover slightly, the rouble’s value down by more than 20 per cent where it was at the start of the year.

The upshot, experts say, is after a year and a half in which Russia was able to beat back the stress of unprecedented Western sanctions, its economy is increasingly wobbly, leaving it vulnerable in a way that it had largely avoided until now.

“This week’s crisis with the slide in the rouble...that’s one sign that the stability is quite shallow, that it (Russia) is very vulnerable to instability,” Peter Rutland, an expert on Russia at Wesleyan University, told The Messenger.

Import trouble

When it comes to the war, the falling currency has a direct impact on imports—including key high-tech products the Russian defense industry needs to produce many of the weapons it is deploying in Ukraine.

Key Western components, particularly semiconductors, are blocked by the sanctions, leaving Russia trying to find workarounds. The Kremlin has brought in replacement technology via partners including Turkey, countries in the Middle East, and China, which by one estimate delivered more than $500 million worth of microelectronic components for military use to Russia last year.

Just this week, South Korean intelligence reportedly concluded that Russia was buying ammunition from North Korea. And customs data analyzed by the Wall Street Journal has shown that Russia imported some $462 million in electrical machinery and electronics from Armenia last year - much of which has military applications; the figure was only $12 million in 2021.

A weaker Russian currency makes all these imports more expensive—and therefore drives up the war budget as well. To take one example: that $500 million purchase from China - if booked at the end of last year when the rouble stood at around 74 to the dollar - would have cost the Kremlin around 37 billion roubles. Today, the same buy would have cost closer to 47 billion in the local currency.

No wonder, then, that concern about the rouble’s fall reached the highest levels of the Russian government. From the first days of the war, the Kremlin has put a brave face on the economic troubles, and the sanctions, but this week that shifted. In a op-ed for the state-run TASS news service, Putin aide Maxim Oreshkin wrote that ”A strong ruble is in the interests of the Russian economy,” and blamed the decline on the country’s central bank and its policies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin saw the ruble reached its lowest level Monday since he invaded Ukraine last year. Mikhail Klimentyev/Getty

Oiling the war machine

Russia’s ultimate weapon in the face of these weaknesses is its energy supply, and that’s probably what policymakers in Moscow are betting on as the rouble falls, experts told The Messenger.

It may be a safe bet. While Europe pledged to cut back on Russian energy supplies in the immediate aftermath of the war, Russia has continued to earn billions from sales to the continent. Russia has also ramped up supplies to countries beyond the West, in particular China and India. Meanwhile, the war and other factors have driven up global energy prices.

The result: over the course of 2022, Russian oil export earnings were up 20 %, to around $218 billion. Natural gas revenues also rose.

As the Russian economist Vladislav Inozemtsev put it in a recent piece for International Politik, a German foreign affairs journal, “The sanctions pushed Russia closer to China, India, the UAE, and other non-Western countries, but did not paralyze its economy.”

Some of that may be changing, as European measures to cut energy ties start to bite, and following the imposition of a G7 oil price cap to limit what Russia can earn from its sales. Energy prices have fallen from last year’s highs. The impact was clear in recent budget figures from the Russian finance ministry which showed that oil and gas revenues were down by almost half in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Russia’s dependency on imports is only growing, as it buys what it needs to feed its war machine, and to make up for the goods that were lost when hundreds of Western companies pulled out of the country.

That combination—declining energy revenues and rising exports—has brought pressure on the ruble. Which in turn has now made all those imports more expensive.

Ultimately it may be that the rouble’s fall won’t have a big impact on the war effort - simply because Vladimir Putin won’t let that happen. In which case ordinary Russians are likely to feel the pain.

“Overall I think the sad story is that export revenues from oil in particular are very robust, and even with the fluctuations in the oil price—I don’t see it as breaking the bank,” Rutland, from Wesleyan, explained.

He added that even as the rouble falls, what he called the “fortress Russia” model was probably sustainable, “even though logically and morally it is a crazy way to run an economy.”

“It’s like Iran or North Korea,” he said. “They also defy gravity. They have horrible economies, horrible regimes, but they persist for decades.”