    Russia’s Largest Drone Strike on Kyiv Lasted Over Five Hours, Official Says

    The Ukrainian military downed 52 out of the 54 drones launched by Russia

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Russia launched what appears to be the biggest attack on Kyiv to date overnight as citizens of Ukraine's capital prepared to celebrate the city's founding, according to officials.

    Ukraine's General Staff said in an update that Ukraine suffered a "record number of drones-kamikaze launches" overnight.

    Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed that 52 out of the 54 drones launched by Russia overnight were shot down, though they did not say how many of the Iranian-made drones were aimed at Kyiv. 

    A Ukrainian flag waves on a statue in Balakliya on Sunday.

    Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said the attack was carried out in several waves and Ukrainians were on alert for over five hours, according to Reuters.

    At least one person is dead, after falling debris killed a 41-year-old man. 

    The last Sunday in May marks the official founding of Kyiv 1,541 years ago and is a patriotic holiday for Ukrainians. Even during the war, celebrations continued on a modified scale.

