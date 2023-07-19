Russia’s Defense Ministry Announces All Ships In Black Sea Headed Toward Ukrainian Ports Will Be Deemed Hostile 

In another escalation of tensions in the Black Sea, Russia has announced all ships in the body of water that are headed to a Ukrainian port will be deemed hostile.

Moscow’s Defense Ministry announced the news in a statement on the Telegram, saying the ships “will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo.”

“Accordingly, the countries of such vessels will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense Getty Images

The ministry added that the decision will take effect at midnight Wednesday.

While the statement did not elaborate on Russia’s response to the ships in question, the decision is likely to heavily impact commercial shipping. It is also likely to heavily impact Ukraine as the main ports it uses for grain exports are located in the body of water.

The move comes just days after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, sending prices rocketing.