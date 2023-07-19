Russia’s Defense Ministry Announces All Ships In Black Sea Headed Toward Ukrainian Ports Will Be Deemed Hostile
Moscow’s Ministry of Defense made the declaration Wednesday on Telegram as tensions in the Black Sea continue to escalate
In another escalation of tensions in the Black Sea, Russia has announced all ships in the body of water that are headed to a Ukrainian port will be deemed hostile.
Moscow’s Defense Ministry announced the news in a statement on the Telegram, saying the ships “will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo.”
“Accordingly, the countries of such vessels will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime.”
- Russia Hits Ukrainian River Port, Damaging Grain Stock
- Russia Targets Black Sea Ports After Vowing Revenge for Bridge Attack
- Russia Is Forbidding Black Sea Food Shipments After the End of Transport Deal
- Belarus Reportedly Blocks Ukrainian News Sites Accused of ‘Discrediting’ Lukashenko
- Why the battle for the Black Sea may be the most important showdown in the war — for Ukraine and for the world
The ministry added that the decision will take effect at midnight Wednesday.
While the statement did not elaborate on Russia’s response to the ships in question, the decision is likely to heavily impact commercial shipping. It is also likely to heavily impact Ukraine as the main ports it uses for grain exports are located in the body of water.
The move comes just days after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal, sending prices rocketing.
