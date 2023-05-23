Russians Vent After Belgorod Attack: Anger at Kremlin Over ‘Shameful Breakthrough’

Russian social media and official propaganda erupted following Monday’s cross-border attacks by Russian fighters opposed to the Kremlin. Reactions ranged from confusion over the identity of the attackers to anger at the Kremlin for failing to prevent the attacks.

From the Russian military’s Telegram channel “Rybar” - which boasts more than a million subscribers: “Two tanks, one armored personnel carrier and nine armored vehicles were able to pass through the Ukrainian-Russian border without hindrance?”

At the other end of the political spectrum, the Telegram channel belonging to Russian oligarch and opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky quoted residents of Belgorod asking, “Why isn't anyone evacuating us?" and questioning the security of the Ukrainian border. “Why did they break through so quickly, if the area had fortifications and mines?”

The raids also led to infighting among elements of the Russian government. On Tuesday, Telegram channels controlled by the Ministry of Defense circulated reports that Russia's Border Service was to blame.

“They do not provide undercover work, nor monitor the perimeter - as a result (we have) constant problems,” one of the channels said. “The border is completely open to sabotage groups.”

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov suggested Moscow was to blame. Answering a question from a Belgorod resident Tuesday, Gladkov said, "I have more questions for the Ministry of Defense than you do. But I don’t think it’s right to comment on this now.”

The view from the Kremlin

While Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, expressed "deep concern" over the border attack, he also minimized its impact.

The raids, Peskov said, were Ukraine's way of diverting attention from its defeat at Bakhmut, the small city in eastern Ukraine which Russia claimed to have captured over the weekend. Peskov also insisted that the insurgents who carried out the attacks would be “liquidated.”

In short, the view from the Kremlin was: Nothing to worry about.

Many Russians weren’t buying that. The Telegram Channel Brief, which typically supports the government, mocked the Kremlin account.

“When the saboteurs reach Moscow, will the concern become ‘very deep’?” a post on Brief asked Tuesday. ”And when they start crawling in the Kremlin - ‘deepest’? It seems that the Kremlin has not yet decided how to respond to such a shameful breakthrough into the Russian Federation.”

“Russia doesn’t run the show anymore”

Perhaps the biggest thorn in the Kremlin’s side lately has been the Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose forces did much of the fighting at Bakhmut and who has sparred regularly with the Russian military over supplies and tactics.

Prigozhin gave a blunt and brutal assessment of Monday’s raid. It was due to “the absence of the master,” he said - a thinly-veiled jab at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin wrote on his Telegram Channel that there had been “a lack of management…there is no governance, no desire, and no individuals who are ready to defend their country.”

Abbas Gallyamov, a Russian political scientist and former speechwriter for Putin who now lives in Israel, said Prigozhin’s criticism of Putin was almost as sharp as the jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny’s - though it came from the other side of the political spectrum.

“Saying that ‘there are no individuals who are ready to defend their country’? He is clearly not going to make an exception for Putin and demonstrate his piety towards him,” Gallyamov wrote.

Anatoly Nesmiyan, a prominent Russian military analyst, said that Monday’s raid wasn’t the first time “saboteurs” had penetrated Russian territory, but that this incident was more dangerous. The attack showed that Ukraine now held “the initiative” in the war, Nesmiyan said, assuming - as others have - that the Russian fighters were acting on Ukrainian orders.

“It is the Ukrainian command that now determines where, when and with what forces it will strike, and for what purposes,” he said. “Russia doesn’t run the show anymore.”

What a high school friend said

By late Tuesday, several Kremlin media mouthpieces had yet to weigh in - suggesting there was no agreement on an official public narrative. The main Russian television broadcasts repeated the theory that the attack was a diversion from Ukraine’s loss of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, for all the frustration evident among Russian propagandists, there was another telling reaction to the Belgorod raid.

I heard from Yegor, who I knew in high school in the city of Orel, less than 200 miles from Belgorod. A year ago, Yegor was opposed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine; at the time he said he was against all wars as a matter of principle. On Monday he wrote to me on WhatsApp:

"Don't you see now that Putin was right, and they really want to move the war to our territory?” Yegor asked. “We did the right thing by striking first a year ago - otherwise the Americans would have been in Moscow by now."

I replied, “Maybe if Putin hadn’t struck a year ago, then no one would have attacked the Belgorod Region now?”

Yegor didn’t answer that question.