Russians Charging Families to Send Soldiers’ Bodies Home: Report

A human rights organization in Ukraine is accusing tsome Russian commanders of charging the families of slain soldiers to send their bodies back home.

The Ukraine-based non-governmental organization “Crimea SOS” says it has evidence of several such cases posted on its website, according to Insider, which reports it was able to independently verify Crimea SOS’s claim.

The group claimed in a report that family members had to pay between $1,000 to $1,500 to get the soldiers' bodies back.

“The commissars justify such a scheme by saying the body is in an inconvenient location for transportation,” states the report.

The bodies were reportedly being held in Simferopol, the second largest city of Russian-occupied Crimea.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of a heavily damaged cultural center in Blagodatne, Donetsk region, on June 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

There have also been reports that Russian commanders are allegedly mishandling the dead bodies of their own troops.

An ex-convict Russian soldier claimed to the New York Times that he was ordered not to collect his comrades’ bodies so officers could register the dead as “missing in action” — and avoid paying compensation to their families.

“There were bodies everywhere," the soldier told the newspaper. "No one was interested in collecting them."

Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu claimed in September 2022 that 6,000 Russian soldiers died in the first six months of the war, Reuters reported.

But an independent Russian new outlet that has partnered with the BBC reported in August that more than 30,000 dead Russian soldiers had been identified by name, apparently leaving thousands unaccounted for.

That number is believed to be an undercount of Russians killed in the war.