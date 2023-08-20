Russian Weapons Maker Claims New Rifle Surpasses Anything the US Has ‘Many Times Over’
The manufacturer says that the sniper rifle is more accurate than the US-made Barrett .50 Cal
Russia's sharpshooters could get a big upgrade, as a defense systems manufacturer has unveiled a new sniper rifle that surpasses any similar weapon in the United States 'many times over', according to state media.
The Astarta 12.7-millimeter sniper rifle, created by High-Precision Systems, was revealed during the annual army expo, according to TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency.
At the expo, a demonstrator from High-Precision Systems said the Astarta has consistently demonstrated unique accuracy.
"During our first tests this rifle showed groups of five shots that hit a tiny area of 1.5 square centimeters. From a distance of 100 meters. This is unique,” Vitaly Bulgakov told attendees, per TASS. “The bullet’s caliber is 12.7 millimeters. In other words, it’s like all bullets flew into one tiny hole. One after another."
Bulgakov compared the Astarta to the U.S. Barrett rifle.
"The rifle is semi-automatic, but at the same time it boasts high accuracy. The Barrett rifle showed an average shot grouping of 6 centimeters. That is, we have surpassed the Americans many times over," Bulgakov said.
High-Precision Systems is expected to manufacture around 1,000 Astartas, to be distributed among special task units and specialists.
