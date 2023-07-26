Russian Warship Readies Possible Ukraine Blockade

Russia has deployed a small warship on the Black Sea to intercept commercial vessels bound for Ukraine, the British defense ministry said, part of a growing effort to choke off or destroy the country’s trade and food infrastructure.

Russia's Sergey Kotov has entered the southern Black Sea to patrol the shipping lane between the Bosphorus Strait and Odesa, the UK defense ministry said on Twitter.

“There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine,” the UK defense ministry said.

Ukrainian forces apparently wasted no time in trying to sink the Sergey Kotov.

Russia said Tuesday that it had foiled an attack on the 100-yard-long warship by Ukrainian marine drones. The Sergey Kotov entered service in 2021 and carries Kalibr cruise missiles.

Russian warship Sergey Kotov Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Last week, Russia killed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a UN-brokered deal that allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian grain and food oils via the Black Sea. Since then, Moscow has unleashed punishing missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s ports and food infrastructure.

The strikes, some involving 5.5 ton Russian anti-ship missiles, have damaged or destroyed grain silos at Chornomorsk Port south of Odesa, the Odesa city center, and docks on the Danube River near the Romanian border.

“Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has altered its posture since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in preparedness to enforce a blockade on Ukraine,” the UK bulletin said.