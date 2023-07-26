Russian Warship Readies Possible Ukraine Blockade
Moscow said it foiled an attack on the ship by Ukrainian sea drones
Russia has deployed a small warship on the Black Sea to intercept commercial vessels bound for Ukraine, the British defense ministry said, part of a growing effort to choke off or destroy the country’s trade and food infrastructure.
Russia's Sergey Kotov has entered the southern Black Sea to patrol the shipping lane between the Bosphorus Strait and Odesa, the UK defense ministry said on Twitter.
“There is a realistic possibility that it will form part of a task group to intercept commercial vessels Russia believes are heading to Ukraine,” the UK defense ministry said.
Ukrainian forces apparently wasted no time in trying to sink the Sergey Kotov.
- Ukraine Strikes Russian Warship in Rare Attack on Mainland Port
- US Dispatched Warships to Alaska in Response to ‘Provocative’ Chinese, Russian Naval Patrols
- Russian Port Attack Destroyed 40,000 Tons of Grain, Official Says
- Pentagon Warns Military Readiness ‘At Risk’ With GOP Senator Blockade of Nominees
- Russia Says It Sank Ukraine’s ‘Last Warship’
Russia said Tuesday that it had foiled an attack on the 100-yard-long warship by Ukrainian marine drones. The Sergey Kotov entered service in 2021 and carries Kalibr cruise missiles.
Last week, Russia killed the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a UN-brokered deal that allowed for the safe export of Ukrainian grain and food oils via the Black Sea. Since then, Moscow has unleashed punishing missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s ports and food infrastructure.
The strikes, some involving 5.5 ton Russian anti-ship missiles, have damaged or destroyed grain silos at Chornomorsk Port south of Odesa, the Odesa city center, and docks on the Danube River near the Romanian border.
“Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has altered its posture since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in preparedness to enforce a blockade on Ukraine,” the UK bulletin said.
