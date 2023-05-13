The FBI and local police on Thursday raided a beachfront Trump Tower condo in Florida owned by two Russian businessmen, according to a report.
The target and purpose of the investigation, reported by the Miami Herald, was not immediately known.
Video obtained by the paper shows FBI agents inside the $1.65 million high-rise in Sunny Isles Beach, a short distance north of Miami.
The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit is reportedly owned by MIC-USA LLC, a shell company controlled by Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Agunda Konstantinovna Makeeva.
- The FBI’s Trump search warrant for Mar-a-Lago has been unsealed. Here’s what’s in it.
- FBI Terror Watchlist Suspect Arrested by Calif. Border Patrol Agents
- FBI Whistleblowers Say They Took Money From Trump Official
- Trump Promises Mike Flynn at Rightwing Rally: ‘We’re Bringing You Back’
- FBI Accused of Pressing Agents to Probe Jan. 6 Suspects Without Evidence
A spokesperson for the FBI’s Miami field office told the Herald that it “was conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location,” but did not elaborate. A request for comment by The Messenger was not immediately returned.
Makeeva and Patsulya could not be reached for comment by the Herald.
Patsulya’s wife, Roza Pereira, told the outlet that she was aware of the raid, but claimed she did not know what it was about.
“I can’t talk about it,” Pereira said. “The lawyer [for my husband] said not to talk to anyone. ... I have no idea what it’s about.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews