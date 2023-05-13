The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    The FBI and local police on Thursday raided a beachfront Trump Tower condo in Florida owned by two Russian businessmen, according to a report.

    The target and purpose of the investigation, reported by the Miami Herald, was not immediately known.

    Video obtained by the paper shows FBI agents inside the $1.65 million high-rise in Sunny Isles Beach, a short distance north of Miami.

    The three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit is reportedly owned by MIC-USA LLC, a shell company controlled by Oleg Sergeyevich Patsulya and Agunda Konstantinovna Makeeva.

    A spokesperson for the FBI’s Miami field office told the Herald that it “was conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity in the vicinity of that location,” but did not elaborate. A request for comment by The Messenger was not immediately returned.

    Makeeva and Patsulya could not be reached for comment by the Herald.

    Patsulya’s wife, Roza Pereira, told the outlet that she was aware of the raid, but claimed she did not know what it was about.

    “I can’t talk about it,” Pereira said. “The lawyer [for my husband] said not to talk to anyone. ... I have no idea what it’s about.”

