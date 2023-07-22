Russian Tourists Are Still Traveling Despite International Sanctions

Multiple Boeing planes have been tracked flying from Russia to popular vacation destinations, despite international sanctions preventing Russians from traveling, according to a report from Foreign Policy.
An Aeroflot Boeing 777 plane has been tracked flying between Moscow and Bejing, Istanbul, Bangkok and the Maldives, despite the restrictions.
Azur Air, a Russian charter airline, has also been operating a Boeing 767 between Moscow and vacation destinations, according to the report.
Planes on lease to Russia made by Western companies had been ordered to remove the aircraft from Russia, but some 400 were seized by the Russian government before they could be removed.
The United States last year named 25 sanctioned aircraft being used by Russian airlines.
The sanctions included a clause barring other countries from aiding with “refueling, maintenance, repair, or the provision of spare parts or services.”
Both Boeing and Airbus have been banned from providing maintenance on their aircraft being used by Russian airlines by both the United States and the European Union.
The length of some of the flights tracked leaving Russia indicate the aircraft must have needed to refuel or receive maintenance from countries that have access to parts that are unavailable in Russia, despite international sanctions.
