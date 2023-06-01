Russian Strikes Kill Mother and Daughter in Kyiv, Officials Say

A mother and her 9-old daughter were among three people killed while running for a bomb shelter in Kyiv overnight when debris from an intercepted Russian missile fell onto a residential neighborhood, Ukrainian officials reported early today. Nineteen people were injured.

Kviv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the three were struck by missile fragments at the doorstep of a clinic serving as a shelter just moments after air raid sirens alerted sleeping residents around 2:50am.

"A fragment of the rocket fell at the entrance to the medical facility four minutes after the air alert was announced and people headed for shelter," Klitschko said on Telegram. The victims were not identified.

Police were investigating suggestions that local residents were locked out of the shelter at the clinic, located in the Desnyan district, Klitschko said. A nearby shelter at a school was confirmed to be open, he said.

“The cynical and insidious enemy arranged just such a hellish night,” Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, said in a statement. "On Children's Day, a 9-year-old girl and her mother died as a result of a night attack on Kyiv, and another child was injured. Russia is a murderous country, a terrorist country." June 1 marks the first day of summer in Ukraine, and is celebrated as Children’s Day.

At 10:15am local time, as crews were cleaning up from the night’s assault, authorities issued a new air raid alert in the capital, and residents sprinted for the city's bomb shelters. “Head for cover!” the Kyiv military administration said on Telegram.

The overnight missile barrage, from ground-based launchers, was the fourth air attack on Kyiv this week and the 18th this month, ahead of a planned Ukrainian counteroffensive on Russian-held territory in the east.

“Last night, the adversary once again employed Iskander short-range missiles against civilian and critical infrastructure in Kyiv,” Ukraine’s general staff said on Facebook. Air defenses shot down all ten missiles, the military said, but the wreckage struck locations including a clinic and a high-rise apartment building in Desnyan district, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Telegram.



Images posted to Klitschko’s account showed windows blown out of both structures, a three-story building with extensive damage, and an incinerated car sitting in its parking spot. Three schools, a kindergarten, six houses and a police station were damaged in the Desnyan district, the mayor said.

Lubinets said 484 Ukrainian children had died since Russia first invaded in February 2022.

While Ukraine has become skilled at downing Russian missiles and drones, Russia has adapted by overwhelming its air defenses, according to an assessment by the U.S.-based Hudson Institute. “By integrating drones into mixed strike packages alongside cruise and ballistic missiles, Russia can use joint missile and drone warfare efforts to launch systematic saturation attacks, the nightmare scenario for any modern air defense system,” the assessment said.

The U.S. is working to shore up Ukraine’s air defense. Yesterday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Biden administration will send a new package of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, Avenger air defense systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition for HIMARS rocket launchers.

By 10:38 a.m., the air raid alert in the capital was rescinded, and the cleanup of rubble continued. Children’s Day activities were canceled.