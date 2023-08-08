Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials Say

At least 11 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than 90 wounded in Russian attacks, officials said Tuesday.
The toll included at least seven people in downtown Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region which is partially occupied by Russia. Two missiles, launched 40 minutes apart, hit apartment blocks and a hotel in the city, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.
Rescue attempts were forced to stop overnight for fear of another strike, and resumed Wednesday morning, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Sixty-seven people were hurt.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Pokrovsk as a place “from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones.”
In the Kharkiv region, two people aged 45 and 65 were killed after Russian aircraft dropped four guided bombs on the village of Kruhliakivka.
- Ukraine Says Three Civilians Were Killed, 17 Wounded in Russian Shelling
- Russian Strikes Kill Mother and Daughter in Kyiv, Officials Say
- Russian Troops Strike Fleeing Civilians Amid Heavy Fighting in Eastern Ukraine
- Ukraine Strikes Russian-Occupied City Makiivka in Huge Fireball
- Ukraine Shoots Down Russian Drones as 7 Civilians Die in Attacks
- Ukraine Says It Shot Down a New Russian Missile Barrage Over Kyiv
In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian shelling killed a 36-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said Tuesday. And a 59-year old woman died early Tuesday during Russian firing on a high-rise residential building in Kherson in the southeast.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Georgia Man Pretended to be a Cop to Scare Speeding Woman: PoliceNews
- Texas Trustee Calls for School Removal of Integration Poster Showing ‘Different Racially Colored Hands’News
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment