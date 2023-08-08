Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials Say - The Messenger
Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials Say

The toll included seven dead in twin missile strikes in the Donetsk region

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Rescuers carry a wounded person into an ambulance following Russian missiles strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

At least 11 Ukrainian civilians were killed and more than 90 wounded in Russian attacks, officials said Tuesday. 

The toll included at least seven people in downtown Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region which is partially occupied by Russia. Two missiles, launched 40 minutes apart, hit apartment blocks and a hotel in the city, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Rescue attempts were forced to stop overnight for fear of another strike, and resumed Wednesday morning, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Sixty-seven people were hurt. 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Pokrovsk as a place “from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and scorched stones.”

In the Kharkiv region, two people aged 45 and 65 were killed after Russian aircraft dropped four guided bombs on the village of Kruhliakivka.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian shelling killed a 36-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said Tuesday. And a 59-year old woman died early Tuesday during Russian firing on a high-rise residential building in Kherson in the southeast.

