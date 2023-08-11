Russia rejoined the space race on Friday, launching its first moon-lander in 47 years in a play to make the first-ever soft landing on the ice-rich lunar south pole.
Moscow’s lunar mission is in a race against India, which launched its Chandrayaan-3 lunar lander last month, with the U.S. and China further behind with exploration programs also targeting the moon's south pole.
A Soyuz 2.1 rocket carrying the Luna-25 craft blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s far east, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time.
The lander popped out of terrestrial orbit an hour later and headed for the moon, space agency Roscosmos said, and is expected to touch down on the moon on Aug. 21.
"I hope that a highly precise soft landing on the moon will take place," Russia's space chief Yuri Borisov told state television.
"We hope to be first."
India’s Chandrayaan-3 reached lunar orbit and is expected to touch down on August 23. Russian officials had originally named Aug. 23 as Luna-25’s landing date.
An Indian mission to the rocky south pole, Chandrayaan-2, failed in 2019.
The discovery of water ice on the pole would be historic, providing humans drinking water and a possible hydrogen fuel source for further space exploration.
Russia plans at least three more lunar missions over the next seven years. "My colleagues and I from China will move on to the next phase - the possibility of a manned mission to the Moon and the construction of a lunar base," Borisov said.
