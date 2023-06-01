Russian Rebels Claim New Raid Over Ukrainian Border

Anti-Kremlin Russian fighters announced new raids over the Ukrainian border into southern Russia Thursday morning, a little more than a week after they first embarrassed Moscow with a brazen two-day armed incursion.

But Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the hard-pressed Belgorod region, denied that pro-Ukraine partisans were again fighting on Russian soil.

“There were no enemy in the territory of Belgorod and there are none,” he said Thursday morning. He said eight people had been injured overnight by Ukrainian shelling.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right paramilitary unit, said it was “once again battling on the territory of the Russian Federation” in a video posted Thursday.

In the video, two fighters, clad in black and tan tactical gear, face the camera as explosions are heard in the background. Their claims could not immediately be verified. A second group also announced it was entering Russia.

The Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, both opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, crashed across the border May 22 from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast and advanced six miles into Belgorod, to the fury of many Russians.

Gladkov has reported several nights of shelling in the region, and announced plans to relocate 300 children from border towns and villages to cities farther inland and out of range. Belgorod is adjacent to the frontier dividing Russia, Ukraine, and the northernmost portion of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

In a post Thursday morning, the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed it had hit a Russian interior ministry building with Grad rockets, just as Russian defenders were gathering there.

The shelling and cross border attacks appear to be an effort to stretch Russia’s military away from defensive positions in Ukrainian territory as Ukraine prepares a long-awaited counteroffensive.

The attacks came as Kyiv cleaned up from another night of Russian airborne attacks. A mother and her 9-year-old daughter were among three people killed overnight outside a bomb shelter in the capital.