The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Russian Rebels Claim New Raid Over Ukrainian Border

    Belgorod's governor denied reports that the Russian Volunteer Corps Liberty of Russia Legion were again conducting cross-border operations

    Published |Updated
    Dan Morrison
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Anti-Kremlin Russian fighters announced new raids over the Ukrainian border into southern Russia Thursday morning, a little more than a week after they first embarrassed Moscow with a brazen two-day armed incursion.

    But Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the hard-pressed Belgorod region, denied that pro-Ukraine partisans were again fighting on Russian soil.

    “There were no enemy in the territory of Belgorod and there are none,” he said Thursday morning. He said eight people had been injured overnight by Ukrainian shelling. 

    The Russian Volunteer Corps, a far-right paramilitary unit, said it was “once again battling on the territory of the Russian Federation” in a video posted Thursday.

    Read More

    In the video, two fighters, clad in black and tan tactical gear, face the camera as explosions are heard in the background. Their claims could not immediately be verified. A second group also announced it was entering Russia. 

    A deputy commander for the Freedom of Russia Legion, who gave his call sign as Caesar (3rd R), stands with fellow fighters during a presentation for the media in northern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, on May 24, 2023,
    (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images) SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

    The Liberty of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, both opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, crashed across the border May 22 from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast and advanced six miles into Belgorod, to the fury of many Russians.

    Gladkov has reported several nights of shelling in the region, and announced plans to relocate 300 children from border towns and villages to cities farther inland and out of range. Belgorod is adjacent to the frontier dividing Russia, Ukraine, and the northernmost portion of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

    In a post Thursday morning, the Russian Volunteer Corps claimed it had hit a Russian interior ministry building with Grad rockets, just as Russian defenders were gathering there.

    The shelling and cross border attacks appear to be an effort to stretch Russia’s military away from defensive positions in Ukrainian territory as Ukraine prepares a long-awaited counteroffensive.

    The attacks came as Kyiv cleaned up from another night of Russian airborne attacks. A mother and her 9-year-old daughter were among three people killed overnight outside a bomb shelter in the capital.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.