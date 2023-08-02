Russian Port Attack Destroyed 40,000 Tons of Grain, Official Says

A Russian drone attack on a Danube River port early Wednesday destroyed 40,000 tons of grain bound for countries in Africa, and for China and Israel, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

The port of Izmail, near the Black Sea and across the Danube from Romania, was hit overnight in an attack that pounded grain elevators, warehouses and oil storage. There were no injuries.



The damage raises the toll of grain lost to Russian attacks since July 17 to more than 140,000 tons, including 60,000 tons destroyed in a missile attack on the port of Chornomorsk, outside Odesa.

On July 17, Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a wartime U.N. program that allowed Ukraine to export food to world markets. Since then Russia has blitzed Ukraine’s port and storage facilities with regular missile and drone assaults.

In text accompanying images of the damaged Izmail port on Twitter, Kubrakov raged against the Russian attacks.

“These photos show the lives of hundreds of millions of people. In Ukraine, in Europe, in Africa,” he wrote. “The photos show the destroyed infrastructure of the ports of the Danube cluster…These are the very ports that have become the foundation of global food security today.”

“Almost 40 thousand tons of grain were damaged, which was expected by the countries of Africa, China, and Israel.”

African leaders, already struggling under high inflation and elevated food prices, have expressed alarm at the end of the grain initiative and the attacks on Ukraine's ports.

“We would like the Black Sea initiative to be implemented and that the Black Sea should be open,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week after a summit of African leaders in Moscow hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We are not here to plead for donations for the African continent.”

“This war must end and it can only end on the basis of justice and reason,” African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said.

“The disturbances that it causes in the supply of energy and grain must cease immediately.”

Putin was unmoved, and the attacks continued.



"The enemy... is trying to destroy Ukrainian grain, attacking industrial and port infrastructure. Unfortunately, there are hits, unfortunately, the silo was damaged, and fires broke out at the site," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, part of Ukraine's armed forces, said in a video statement.

"Russia is trying to cut Ukraine out of the future grain agreement and, most importantly, to strategically displace our country from the global food market."