Russian Police Arrest Nationalist Blogger Igor Strelkov Girkin After He Calls Vladimir Putin a ‘Useless Coward’

Russian police on Friday arrested a nationalist military blogger who called President Vladimir Putin a “useless coward.”

Igor Girkin, also known as Strelkov, was dragged out of his apartment building before noon and charged with incitement, his wife said.

A notorious onetime “defense minister” for the Russian-backed breakaway Donetsk region, who was found guilty last year of killing 298 people in the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine, Girkin on Tuesday posted a blistering denunciation of Putin.



"The country will not survive another six years of power of this useless coward,” Girkin, a sharp critic of the conduct of Russia's war in Ukraine, wrote to his 875,000 Telegram subscribers.

“The only useful thing he could do 'before the curtain falls'…is to ensure a transfer of power to someone truly capable and responsible…Too bad it won't even cross his mind and if it does happen, then we have already seen many times before his 'ability to choose associates.'"

Three days later, security forces came for him. Russian news outlet The Insider reported that a criminal complaint had been made against Girkin by a former employee of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner mercenary army.

“Today, at about 11:30, representatives of the investigative committee came,” Gherkin’s wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, posted to his Telegram account. “Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband by the arms and took him away in an unknown direction.”

“From friends, I managed to find out that my husband was charged under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.” Article 282 covers incitement, with a possible sentence of between two and five years in prison.

“I do not know anything about the whereabouts of my husband,” she said.

The FSB security agency, Girkin's former employer, charged him in a Moscow courtroom with making public calls for extremism over the internet, state news agency RIA Novisti reported.

Last year a Dutch court found Girkin and two others guilty of shooting down flight MH-17, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, with a surface to air missile in July 2014, as Russian forces and local separatists battled for control of Donetsk.



Girkin also helped Russia annex the Ukrainian territory of Crimea in 2014. He reacted with contempt last month when Putin agreed to drop criminal charges against Prigozhin after Wagner's humiliating June 23-24 mutiny against the defense ministry.

The Russian Telegram channel Preemnik said that Girkin's arrest was part of a broader move by the Kremlin to suppress ultranationalist voices that have been too critical of the president and his war.



"So begins the long-awaited cleansing of the turbo-patriot camp and the expulsion of absolutely all its potential leaders to the marginal zone," Preemnik said.

"From the very beginning it was clear that the state would not tolerate ultra-radical representatives of the Z-community. They are just as much of a threat as other off-system elements," like the Wagner Group.

On Friday evening, a group calling themselves the "Companions of Igor Ivanovich Strelkov" published a defense of the convicted murderer on his Telegram channel.



"Igor Ivanovich is known to the country as a person who does not compromise in matters of protecting the national interests of Russia," their statement said.

"This principled position compels his enemies and the enemies of our country to use methods of slander and provocation against him."