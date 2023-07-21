Russian Missiles Destroy 120 Tons of Grain in Odesa Overnight

Russian missile strikes on Odesa destroyed 120 tons of warehoused food and a second wave appeared to target emergency personnel as the smoke cleared from a fourth consecutive day of punishing attacks on Ukraine’s food and shipping infrastructure.



"At dawn, the Russians fired Kalibr-type missiles” from the missile carrier, which was put on duty in the Black Sea at night, Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa’s military administration, wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"Unfortunately, grain terminals of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley."

The attacks come amid continuing fallout from a Ukrainian strike Monday damaging the Russian-built Kerch Bridge in Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision that same day to kill an international agreement allowing Ukrainian food products to reach world markets, and Moscow’s subsequent threat to destroy any ships that try to use Ukrainian ports.

“The Russian military’s intensifying strikes against Ukrainian port and grain infrastructure and threats of maritime escalation are likely a part of a Kremlin effort to leverage Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and exact extensive concessions from the West,” the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in an analysis.

“The Kremlin likely views the Black Sea Grain Initiative as one of its few remaining avenues of leverage against the West and has withdrawn from the deal to secure these concessions.”

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command attacked in two waves, the cruise missiles flying low over the Black Sea. The first missiles were only detected moments before impact at the food warehouses.

Then, another missile struck the site, as "the rescuers were working,” Humeiuk said. “Fortunately, the rescuers managed to take shelter, but a lot of agricultural and rescue equipment was damaged."

Additional air raid warnings were issued in the region and over Kyiv later on Friday.