Russian Missiles and Drones Hammer Odesa After Visit by US Official Samantha Power

Russia launched air attacks on Odesa and Kyiv overnight in what officials called a massive attack on Ukrainian infrastructure.



In the port city of Odesa missiles struck grain and oil terminals and damaged other facilities including warehouses and apartment blocks, officials said.

“Russian fascists attacked Odesa region with dozens of missiles and attack drones,” local governor Oleg Kiper said on Telegram. “The main targets are port and critical infrastructure.”

At least five civilians were injured in Odesa, including a nine-year-old boy.

"Tonight, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with high-precision sea and air-based weapons on military industry facilities, fuel infrastructure and ammunition depots...near the city of Odessa," a Russian army bulletin said.

The attack came hours after USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited the city to announce $250 million in assistance to Ukrainian farmers, in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to kill a haipping deal that had allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets.

“Not far from where I stood at the Port of Odesa, drones and cruise missiles were fired in the early hours of the morning,” Powers said on Twitter. “This came just hours after Putin cut off a vital lifeline to the rest of the world by failing to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”



Air defenses shot down 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, one guided Kh-59 cruise missile, and 23 Shahed kamikaze drones, the Ukrainian air force reported.



“Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the south, using air-, land-, and sea-based cruise missiles, as well as Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type,” the air force said.

The wave included 24 cruise missiles launched ships and planes over the Black Sea, six cruise missiles launched from Crimea, and 32 attack drones from a base in Crimea and Russia.

Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said a number of drones were shot down over the capital.

"A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine, [the] south, Odesa - especially,” Popko said. “But the enemy did not forget about Kyiv either. The Shaheds again attacked the capital. Without effect…air defense detected and destroyed all enemy drones.”