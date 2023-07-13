Russian Media on NATO Summit: Zelenskyy a ‘Beggar’ and Military Should Have Attacked NATO Leaders

While NATO leaders pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in new military aid to Ukraine, and President Joe Biden chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin for making “the wrong bet” by invading Ukraine, Moscow went all-out to use the NATO summit for propaganda purposes. Russian mainstream and social media channels have been filled with vitriol against NATO and Ukraine, and reassurances that Putin’s “special operation” is going according to plan.

And some on Russia’s ultranationalist fringe have gone much further.

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev, a veteran of Putin's campaign in Syria and occupation of Eastern Ukraine and now a member of parliament, said Russia had missed a golden opportunity to attack the NATO summit itself.

On Wednesday, while Biden and the other NATO leaders were still in Vilnius, Gen. Gurulev said on a Russian television panel, “We should also… deliver missile strikes on the NATO summit. And we shouldn’t be too shy about this, because the target is fat and interesting.”

Russian official voices

Perhaps the most tame and neutral reaction to the summit came from Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said Wednesday that “by providing security guarantees for Ukraine, they (NATO) encroach on the security of Russia. We hear the voices of (European) politicians who are aware of this, we hope the voices will be heard.”

Other government voices tried to paint the NATO summit as a disaster for Ukraine and the West.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in her Telegram channel that the summit had “failed”. The absence of a concrete invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance and the way President Zelensky was treated by Western leaders, she wrote, should be read as “the public humiliation of Ukraine.”

Referring to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks that arms supplies to Ukraine were - for the moment at least - more important than NATO security guarantees, Zakharova said, “It is more important for the West to kill than to protect.”

Threatening the West

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president who once called himself a friend of the U.S. and had a warm relationship with President Barack Obama, said the American pledge to send cluster weapons to Ukraine meant that Russian army should use its cluster bombs to “exterminate” what he called the “Kyiv Nazi group.”

NATO’s pledge to ultimately bring Ukraine into the alliance, Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel, meant that “World War III is getting closer.”

Putin’s chief propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, responded to the summit with a diatribe on his TV show filled with fresh threats against the West.

“If NATO wants to make war with us, let’s go now!” Solovyov said. “Our fists are already itching for the fight. Let’s do it once, let’s do it twice” (at which point he waved his fists at the camera). He called Ukraine’s NATO allies “finished creatures, bastards who have no principles.”

Another well-known Kremlin propaganda voice, Olga Skabeeva, gathered a group of parliamentarians, political scientists and journalists in the studio of her prime time show on Channel One.

This was where Lieutenant General Gurulev voiced his regrets that Russia had missed a chance to take out NATO leaders in Vilnius. “We could have shown that we are ready to joyfully send this whole gang to Bandera,” Gen. Gurulev said, referring to the Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera who was killed by a Kremlin assassin.

Mocking Zelenskyy

From the beginning of the war, Russia’s propagandists have made a point of ridiculing their enemy. For the past two days, while NATO leaders gathered in Vilnius, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was portrayed on various Russian media as an ungrateful beggar and outcast in the European community.

A Channel One news anchor pointed to tensions between Zelenskyy and NATO members - taking a grain of truth and blowing it wildly out of proportion.

“American newspapers write that Zelenskyy’s statements angered the U.S. delegation,” the Channel One anchor said. “Diplomats note the growing tension…The President of Ukraine stands absolutely alone against the backdrop of the leaders of the Western world who have turned their backs on him.”

Zelenskyy may have failed to win a firm date for joining NATO, but nothing at Vilnius suggested the alliance leaders had “turned their backs on him.”

That said, the popular Telegram channel Kremlin Prachka took up the theme, saying Zelenskyy had been ungrateful for the West’s help and calling his government “the puppet Ukronazi regime.”

Then there was the famous - and still popular - Kremlin mouthpiece Margarita Simonyan, who posted a video

on her telegram channel called “Zelenskyy’s Breakfast”. In the video, an actor playing the role of the Ukrainian president lays out the NATO flag with cereal flakes in the form of European Union stars - presumably dreaming of membership in the EU.

Then the actor tries to call members of the alliance and no one picks up the phone. Finally, this “Zelenskyy” tries to call the Kremlin, but Putin hangs up. “We will miss this call,” an actor playing Putin says.

Reality check

For all the theater and vitriol on the propaganda channels, Russian officials cannot have been pleased by the fresh pledges of NATO military aid and repeated promises that Ukraine’s “future is in NATO.” And privately, many deeply regret that sanctions or Kremlin rules have meant they cannot travel to NATO countries – including their favorite pre-war destinations.

According to a popular Telegram channel Vestka, there are Russian officials who would love to travel to Europe and America, but are afraid of retribution from the Kremlin. “You will be fired or face criminal charges, if they see you cross the border”, one of the government officials told Verstka on condition of anonymity.

Tamara Ivanova contributed reporting.