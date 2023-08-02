Russian Media Cheers Trump, Bashes Biden in Wake of Latest Indictment

Russian media and other propaganda outlets didn’t hide their sympathies for former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Tuesday’s indictment. TV outlets and online publications in the country praised Trump, bashed his opponents and ignored the arguments laid out in the indictment itself.

The popular news and politics platform Ura.ru criticized the indictment and said the “Trump situation has proven that honest elections are not possible in the U.S.” Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, listed the four charges in the indictment on her Telegram channel and suggested they were meant to keep Trump from the White House. “By mere coincidence,” she wrote, “the US elections are just a year from now.” And expressions of sympathy for Trump were paired with ridicule for President Joe Biden.

The website of the Vesti television news program, a regular delivery system for Kremlin views, posted a story that emphasized Trump’s “reasonableness” when contrasted with what it called Biden’s “uselessness” and “laziness” as the current president began a ten-day vacation.

“Changing from a business suit to a bathing suit, Biden breathes sea air. Under an umbrella and under the supervision of the secret service, he stretched out on a Delaware beach,” Vesti.ru said.

“This escape to the ocean coast is an opportunity to get away from uncomfortable questions about corruption.”

Biden, Trump, and Russia’s war on Ukraine

Some propagandists used the aftermath of Tuesday’s indictment to imagine a better future for Russia’s war against Ukraine. Trump, they argued, would return to the White House and correct what they see as the mistakes the West has made over the past three years.

Konstantin Blokhin, a leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on the “Solovyov Live” propaganda channel that by supporting Ukraine, the U.S. had made a serious strategic mistake, and that it will fall to Trump to make things right.

News Presenter Kevin Owen reports a story on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump during an RT (Russia Today) broadcast on December 6, 2019 in Moscow, Russia.(Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images) Misha Friedman/Getty Images

“Trump is not an ally of Russia, but he is a pragmatist, a realist, and there are very few of these in the United States now,” Blokhin said.

“There are these rabid ideologists of the notorious unipolar world, which is crumbling before our eyes like a house of cards,” he added. “Clearly, the United States continues to make strategic blunders. Supporting Ukraine is actually a gross strategic mistake.”

In the same vein, Vesti.ru noted that Trump “promises to resolve the Ukrainian conflict in a day and deal with Biden quickly. The 45th president, if he becomes the 47th, is going to appoint a special prosecutor who will really deal with the frauds of the Bidens.”

Russian political and media support for Trump is nothing new. Back in 2016, when news of Trump’s victory reached Moscow, Russian parliamentarians celebrated with champagne in the conference halls of parliament.

Some loved him for his support of President Vladimir Putin and Russia; others imagined he would help Russia by ruining the U.S. itself.

“I hope that Trump will become a sort of American Gorbachev, in the sense that he will bring America to collapse, and that will untie our hands,” a senior figure at a Russian TV channel told me in the fall of 2019, explaining why his channel covered Trump’s activities almost as closely as Putin’s.

Today, that coverage continues.

Perhaps the strangest response to the latest indictment came via Russian Senator and popular TV propagandist Alexey Pushkov. He said the charges meant that both Trump and Biden might soon drop out of the presidential race.

“A critical mass of revelations is accumulating around President Biden and his son. They are trying to neutralize them through the ‘hunt for Trump,’ but the Democrats may not be able to cover up the increasingly vulnerable President Biden,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

“In this case, Trump can be knocked out of the election race if he fails to fight off the accusations, and Biden, due to allegations of corruption and/or for health reasons,” Pushkov added. “And in this case, both Republicans and Democrats will come to the elections with new candidates."

Unlikely? Sure. But it’s naive to expect reason from propaganda outlets - which is exactly what Russian media have become.