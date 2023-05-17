Russian legislator, Fedot Tumusov, has proposed a controversial solution to the country's stray dog problem—training them for battlefield assistance in potential conflicts, such as the one with Ukraine.
This news comes from local station 14News, as lawmakers debated modifications to existing animal control laws.
"We have many skilled cynologists in our country, capable of teaching dogs a variety of skills," Tumusov stated during the discussions. The plan proposes training larger, more assertive stray dogs to serve in conflict zones, where they could potentially help evacuate wounded soldiers and participate in mine detection.
The lawmaker did not explicitly discuss the dogs engaging in direct combat. However, he did hint at their involvement in "other matters," according to Daily Beast.
