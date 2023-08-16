Russian Journalists, Activists Across Europe May Have Been Poisoned: Report

At least three people — Russian activists and journalists living and working in Europe and the U.S. — have been poisoned within the last year, according to an alarming new report from The Insider, a website run by American expatriates living in Russia.

Working with doctors and medical experts, The Insider determined most of the cases were exogenous poisonings, where a foreign substance was introduced to the body from an exterior source rather than an internal — or metabolic — source.

All of the poisonings impacted only female activists and journalists, the report found. It was unclear what toxic substances were used to poison the women, as many only sought medical attention after the toxins had filtered through their blood.

Two other women claim they were poisoned, but the poisonings were not confirmed. One of those women believes she has been poisoned a total of four times.

The Insider reported that back in October, Elena Kostyuchenko, a journalist working for Novaya Gazeta and Meduza, was poisoned while working in Munich. After taking a train to Munich, Kostyuchenko experienced severe stomach pain that radiated to her spine. Also, Kostyuchenko felt extremely anxious and dizzy, had trouble sleeping, and was throwing up.

A week later, Ekho Moskvy journalist Irina Babloyan suffered nearly identical symptoms in Tbilisi. The Insider's also report claims the head of the Free Russia Foundation, Natalia Arno, was poisoned this spring while in Prague with a neurotoxic substance.

The report claims Arno's "teeth and tongue were especially sore," and pain that began in her head slowly spread throughout her body. There was also a mineral taste in her mouth, and her vision became blurred. Then, her arms and legs went numb. She ended up seeking treatment during a visit to Washington, D.C., and it is believed a nerve agent was used to poison her.

Russian politician and activist Lyubov Sobol announced last month she was poisoned in Berlin, but The Insider was unable to confirm a diagnosis with its experts, based on the symptoms she provided.

Another activist, Elvira Vikhareva, claimed on March 24 she, too, had been poisoned with potassium dichromate or mercury. In fact, Vikhareva alleges she was poisoned four times. She has even provided the results of her medical testing.

Poisoning has been a method of assassination much-utilized in Russia for well over 100 years. In fact, the country reportedly has two secret service poison factories.

In 2004, Viktor Yushchenko, a political opponent of Kremlin favorite Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine's presidential election, was left permanently disfigured when he was poisoned with dioxin.

In 2021, Russia was found responsible for the 2006 murder of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, who died in England after sipping a cup of green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210.

Officials have determined the nerve agent novichok was used to poison Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in 2018, and was used against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in 2020.