Russian Journalists, Activists Across Europe May Have Been Poisoned: Report

At least three people — Russian activists and journalists living and working in Europe and the U.S. — have been poisoned within the last year, according to an alarming new report from The Insider, a website run by American expatriates living in Russia.
Working with doctors and medical experts, The Insider determined most of the cases were exogenous poisonings, where a foreign substance was introduced to the body from an exterior source rather than an internal — or metabolic — source.
All of the poisonings impacted only female activists and journalists, the report found. It was unclear what toxic substances were used to poison the women, as many only sought medical attention after the toxins had filtered through their blood.
Two other women claim they were poisoned, but the poisonings were not confirmed. One of those women believes she has been poisoned a total of four times.
The Insider reported that back in October, Elena Kostyuchenko, a journalist working for Novaya Gazeta and Meduza, was poisoned while working in Munich. After taking a train to Munich, Kostyuchenko experienced severe stomach pain that radiated to her spine. Also, Kostyuchenko felt extremely anxious and dizzy, had trouble sleeping, and was throwing up.
A week later, Ekho Moskvy journalist Irina Babloyan suffered nearly identical symptoms in Tbilisi. The Insider's also report claims the head of the Free Russia Foundation, Natalia Arno, was poisoned this spring while in Prague with a neurotoxic substance.
The report claims Arno's "teeth and tongue were especially sore," and pain that began in her head slowly spread throughout her body. There was also a mineral taste in her mouth, and her vision became blurred. Then, her arms and legs went numb. She ended up seeking treatment during a visit to Washington, D.C., and it is believed a nerve agent was used to poison her.
- Ukraine mystery: Why have so many Russian generals been killed?
- Why it’s so hard to know how many Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine
- Record Bird Flu Outbreaks Spread Across Europe, Killing Thousands of Birds
- Prince Harry Testifies During Second Day in Court: ‘No One Would Want to Be Hacked’
- A General’s Death Revives a Question: Why Have So Many Russian Officers Been Killed in Ukraine?
- Leaked Document Shows Europe May Reauthorize Controversial Weed Killer Glyphosate for Use
Russian politician and activist Lyubov Sobol announced last month she was poisoned in Berlin, but The Insider was unable to confirm a diagnosis with its experts, based on the symptoms she provided.
Another activist, Elvira Vikhareva, claimed on March 24 she, too, had been poisoned with potassium dichromate or mercury. In fact, Vikhareva alleges she was poisoned four times. She has even provided the results of her medical testing.
Poisoning has been a method of assassination much-utilized in Russia for well over 100 years. In fact, the country reportedly has two secret service poison factories.
In 2004, Viktor Yushchenko, a political opponent of Kremlin favorite Viktor Yanukovych in Ukraine's presidential election, was left permanently disfigured when he was poisoned with dioxin.
In 2021, Russia was found responsible for the 2006 murder of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, who died in England after sipping a cup of green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210.
Officials have determined the nerve agent novichok was used to poison Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in 2018, and was used against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a flight from Siberia to Moscow in 2020.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews