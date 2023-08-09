Russian hackers are the suspected culprits in a year-long hack of Britain’s 40 million-strong voter roll, officials said, in an embarrassing breach of election security.

On Tuesday, the UK’s Election Commission disclosed it had been penetrated in a “complex cyber attack” by “hostile actors” that ran from August 2021 to October 2022.

“Russia would be at the top of the suspects list by a mile,” Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of the MI6 intelligence agency, told the Telegraph newspaper.

Traces of ransomware were found in the digital voter files, the Telegraph reported.

The commission said most of the personal information the hackers accessed was already publicly available.

“It is our assessment that the information affected by this breach does not pose a high risk to individuals,” the election agency said in a statement.



Britain’s top cyber intelligence agency, GCHQ, was called in to cleanse the electoral commission’s servers, the Times of London reported.

While the election body didn't name the "hostile actor" responsible, former intelligence big-wigs said Russia was the obvious source.

Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of the MI6 intelligence agency, blamed Russian hackers for a breach of Britain's electoral rolls. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images) Cate Gillon/Getty Images

“Russians — and I point to them in particular — have been interfering with democratic elections for some years now — think of the 2016 US election, and then the French election, and then the German election, even our own 2019 election,” Sir David Omand, a former director of GCHQ, told BBC.

British officials say Russian hackers leaked a U.S.-U.K. trade document to hurt former prime minister Boris Johnson and boost the leftist former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in the 2019 elections.

In 2018, a U.S. federal grand jury indicted Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and several others attached to Prigozhin’s “troll farm,” the Internet Research Agency, for working to subvert the 2016 presidential election and to support Donald Trump’s campaign.

(“We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere," Prigozhin said ahead of the U.S. 2022 midterm elections.)

In 2017, hackers released gigabytes of data stolen from Emmanuel Macron’s campaign just two days before the second round of French presidential elections.

British election operations are a difficult target for hackers because information is “significantly dispersed” among electoral registration officers at hundreds of local authorities, dominated by paper documentation and manual counting, the commission said.