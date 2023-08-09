Russian Hackers Blamed in 14-Month Breach of British Voter Lists - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
JWPlayer

Russian hackers are the suspected culprits in a year-long hack of Britain’s 40 million-strong voter roll, officials said, in an embarrassing breach of election security. 

On Tuesday, the UK’s Election Commission disclosed it had been penetrated in a “complex cyber attack” by “hostile actors” that ran from August 2021 to October 2022. 

“Russia would be at the top of the suspects list by a mile,” Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of the MI6 intelligence agency, told the Telegraph newspaper. 

Traces of ransomware were found in the digital voter files, the Telegraph reported. 

Read More

The commission said most of the personal information the hackers accessed was already publicly available.

“It is our assessment that the information affected by this breach does not pose a high risk to individuals,” the election agency said in a statement.

Britain’s top cyber intelligence agency, GCHQ, was called in to cleanse the electoral commission’s servers, the Times of London reported

While the election body didn't name the "hostile actor" responsible, former intelligence big-wigs said Russia was the obvious source.

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former Head Of SIS, leaves the High Court after giving evidence at the Diana Inquest on February 20, 2008 in London.
Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of the MI6 intelligence agency, blamed Russian hackers for a breach of Britain's electoral rolls. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)Cate Gillon/Getty Images

“Russians — and I point to them in particular — have been interfering with democratic elections for some years now — think of the 2016 US election, and then the French election, and then the German election, even our own 2019 election,” Sir David Omand, a former director of GCHQ, told BBC.

British officials say Russian hackers leaked a U.S.-U.K. trade document to hurt former prime minister Boris Johnson and boost the leftist former opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in the 2019 elections. 

In 2018, a U.S. federal grand jury indicted Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and several others attached to Prigozhin’s “troll farm,” the Internet Research Agency, for working to subvert the 2016 presidential election and to support Donald Trump’s campaign.

(“We have interfered, we are interfering and we will continue to interfere," Prigozhin said ahead of the U.S. 2022 midterm elections.)

In 2017, hackers released gigabytes of data stolen from Emmanuel Macron’s campaign just two days before the second round of French presidential elections.

British election operations are a difficult target for hackers because information is “significantly dispersed” among electoral registration officers at hundreds of local authorities, dominated by paper documentation and manual counting, the commission said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.