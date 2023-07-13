Russian General Says He Was Fired For Candor Over Ukraine Losses

A Russian general says he lost his command after blowing the whistle on the incompetence of top military brass in Ukraine.

Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army, said in a voice message released by a Russian lawmaker that he had been fired for telling his superiors the truth about conditions on the front line.

"The Ukrainian army could not break through our ranks at the front but our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment," Popov says in the recording.

Popov’s public criticism, extremely rare for a high-ranking army officer, echoed that of Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group mercenary army, who launched a short-lived uprising against Russia’s military leadership last month.

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - APRIL 17: Ukrainian military members go on the combat mission on April 17, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. In Bakhmut, both warring parties do not engage in shooting battles with each other, in close contact. Aerial reconnaissance of both sides sees the enemy with the help of drones and directs artillery. The housing stock of the city is destroyed. About 95% of the people in Bakhmut are now military. The military and civilians who remained in the city are mostly in basements, hiding from shelling. It is possible to move around Bakhmut only from shelter to shelter, hiding from surveillance drones that direct fire at places of gathering of people. Russian forces do not fire at clearly defined targets but divides the city into squares and destroys everything inside the square with shelling, thus systematically destroying Bakhmut, moving from one square to another. (Photo by Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Viktor Fridshon/Global Images

President Vladimir Putin retained Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after the Wagner mutiny, while Progozhin and General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, haven’t been seen in public since the rebellion ended.



"It was necessary either to keep quiet and be a coward or to say it the way it is," Popov, who had commanded units in southern Ukraine, said in the recording.

"I had no right to lie in the name of you, in the name of my fallen comrades in arms, so I outlined all the problems which exist." The recording wasn’t independently verified.



Popov emphasized the deaths of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery, complaining that the army lacked sufficient counter-artillery systems and reconnaissance. A recent analysis of inheritance records estimated Russia’s death toll at 47,000.

The Russian defense ministry didn't comment, Reuters reported.

The voice message was released on Telegram by Andrei Gurulyov, a hardline member of parliament, former military commander and a frequent guest on state TV. It is unclear when the message was recorded.

Popov said he was forced out of his command as soon as he criticized the military leadership.

"The senior chiefs apparently sensed some kind of danger from me and quickly concocted an order from the defense minister in just one day and got rid of me."