Russian General Says He Was Fired For Candor Over Ukraine Losses
Major General Ivan Popov said he couldn't 'keep quiet and be a coward'
A Russian general says he lost his command after blowing the whistle on the incompetence of top military brass in Ukraine.
Major General Ivan Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms Army, said in a voice message released by a Russian lawmaker that he had been fired for telling his superiors the truth about conditions on the front line.
"The Ukrainian army could not break through our ranks at the front but our senior chief hit us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment," Popov says in the recording.
Popov’s public criticism, extremely rare for a high-ranking army officer, echoed that of Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner Group mercenary army, who launched a short-lived uprising against Russia’s military leadership last month.
- Ukraine mystery: Why have so many Russian generals been killed?
- Ukraine Accused of Firing Cluster Munitions on Russian Territory
- Top Russian General Missing Since Mutiny Is ‘Currently Resting,’ Lawmaker Says
- Ukraine Says It Shot Down a New Russian Missile Barrage Over Kyiv
- Putin Says Fighting in Southeastern Ukraine Has Intensified, With Heavy Losses for Kyiv’s Forces
President Vladimir Putin retained Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov after the Wagner mutiny, while Progozhin and General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, haven’t been seen in public since the rebellion ended.
"It was necessary either to keep quiet and be a coward or to say it the way it is," Popov, who had commanded units in southern Ukraine, said in the recording.
"I had no right to lie in the name of you, in the name of my fallen comrades in arms, so I outlined all the problems which exist." The recording wasn’t independently verified.
Popov emphasized the deaths of Russian soldiers from Ukrainian artillery, complaining that the army lacked sufficient counter-artillery systems and reconnaissance. A recent analysis of inheritance records estimated Russia’s death toll at 47,000.
The Russian defense ministry didn't comment, Reuters reported.
The voice message was released on Telegram by Andrei Gurulyov, a hardline member of parliament, former military commander and a frequent guest on state TV. It is unclear when the message was recorded.
Popov said he was forced out of his command as soon as he criticized the military leadership.
"The senior chiefs apparently sensed some kind of danger from me and quickly concocted an order from the defense minister in just one day and got rid of me."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands from Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews