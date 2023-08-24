Russian FSB Intelligence Brought Down Prigozhin’s Plane: Report

Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence agency was likely behind the deadly crash of Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet, British defense sources told BBC News on Thursday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin once headed the FSB, and the agency has previously been linked to the murders and attempted murders of important dissidents.
Prigozhin’s Embraer 600 jet was obliterated in a crash in the Tyver region west of Moscow on Wednesday evening, killing all 10 aboard. The international man of mayhem was listed on the flight’s manifest, but the disfigured bodies weren’t identified.
Speculation and accusations have multiplied since the crash, with some Wagner partisans claiming the jet was struck by missiles and other reports suggesting explosives planted in the landing gear.
The BBC's sources ascribed blame for the jet’s downing to the FSB, but they didn’t suggest how the mercenary leader's jet was downed.
“Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down Prigozhin’s plane,” the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Wednesday.
The FSB has been blamed for the near-fatal 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Siberia, and was linked to the 2015 assassination of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov not far from the Kremlin.
- Surface-to-air Missile, Wine Crate Bomb — Theories Swirl on Take-Down of Putin-Foe Wagner Boss Prigozhin’s Jet
- US Intelligence Believes Prigozhin Was Assassinated, Possibly by a Bomb on His Plane: Report
- The Five Biggest Questions About Prigozhin’s Rebellion Against Russian Military
- House Intelligence Committee Chair: Prigozhin Has Shown the Russian People the Ukraine War is a Lie
- Kremlin Denies Blame for Prigozhin Crash as a ‘Complete Lie’
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- There Will Be a Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System this Fall. Here’s What You Need To KnowNews
- Japanese Driving Instructors Allow Students to Drink to Show Effects of Drunk DrivingNews
- It’s So Rare To Have Red Hair There’s an Annual Festival To Celebrate ItNews
- Kroger’s Employee Dies in Front of Co-Workers From Extreme Tennessee Heat, Union SaysNews
- Man’s Cell Phone Gets Struck by Police Taser and Starts to ‘Smolder’ as He’s Handcuffed: ReportNews
- Franklin Becomes First Major Atlantic Hurricane, Brings Rip Currents, Rough Surf to East CoastNews