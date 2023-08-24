Russian FSB Intelligence Brought Down Prigozhin’s Plane: Report - The Messenger
Russian FSB Intelligence Brought Down Prigozhin’s Plane: Report

The FSB has been linked to attacks on Vladimir Putin's enemies

Dan Morrison
A member of private mercenary group Wagner pays tribute to Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) and Dmitry Utkin, a shadowy figure who managed Wagner’s operations and allegedly served in Russian military intelligence, at the makeshift memorial in front of the PMC Wagner office in Novosibirsk, on August 24, 2023. Vladimir Nikolayev/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s FSB domestic intelligence agency was likely behind the deadly crash of Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet, British defense sources told BBC News on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin once headed the FSB, and the agency has previously been linked to the murders and attempted murders of important dissidents.

Prigozhin’s Embraer 600 jet was obliterated in a crash in the Tyver region west of Moscow on Wednesday evening, killing all 10 aboard. The international man of mayhem was listed on the flight’s manifest, but the disfigured bodies weren’t identified. 

Speculation and accusations have multiplied since the crash, with some Wagner partisans claiming the jet was struck by missiles and other reports suggesting explosives planted in the landing gear.

The BBC's sources ascribed blame for the jet’s downing to the FSB, but they didn’t suggest how the mercenary leader's jet was downed.  

“Putin almost certainly ordered the Russian military command to shoot down Prigozhin’s plane,” the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Wednesday.

The FSB has been blamed for the near-fatal 2020 poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Siberia, and was linked to the 2015 assassination of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov not far from the Kremlin.

