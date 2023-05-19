Russian Forces Seen Preparing for Possible Attack at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant: Report

The Russian military is building trenches and laying mines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in preparation to defend it from an impending Ukrainian counteroffensive, witnesses reportedly told Reuters.

Russian forces have also reportedly built firing positions on top of buildings and set up nets to protect the plant from drone attacks.

Nuclear experts fear that a battle on the site could result in a potential nuclear disaster, compromising the safety of civilians in the region.

"Nuclear reactors were not designed for war zones and I do not believe they can be safe or secure in a war zone," Nickolas Roth, director of the Nuclear Threat Initiative, told Reuters.

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Russian state energy company Rosatom said it was maintaining the safety of the site but that any attacks from Ukraine could damage the plant's equipment.

The Russians have held control of the facility, located in southern Ukraine, since March 2022 and have relied on a skeleton crew of Ukrainian workers to maintain the site. With six nuclear reactors, it's the largest of its kind in Europe.

Petro Kotin, chief of Ukraine's Energoatom nuclear agency, said he was skeptical that Ukraine would attempt a direct attack on the plant.

Analysts have for weeks anticipated a large-scale spring counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops that would aim to push back Russian forces and redefine the frontlines of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back the assault earlier this month, saying the country would first replenish its stockpile of weapons and equipment from Western nations, the BBC reported.