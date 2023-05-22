Russian Fighters Claim Border Attack Against ‘Kremlin Dictatorship’

A group of Russians claiming to be fighting against Vladimir Putin’s government carried out a brazen attack in southern Russia on Monday. According to Russian officials, the militants wounded eight people in the town of Graivoron, in the Belgorod region, about three miles from the Ukrainian border.

At least some of the fighters appeared to be digging into positions in the area to establish what their representatives, writing on social media, called a “demilitarized zone.” Videos posted on pro-Ukraine social media networks showed members of the invading force with what they said was a Russian soldier taken prisoner as well as a captured armored personnel carrier.

(Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a military operation to “push them out from the Russian territory and liquidate them” was underway. He also accused Ukraine of launching the operation to distract from Russia’s capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after months of brutal fighting.

Ties to Ukraine?

But a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied any direct involvement. “Ukraine is watching the events in the Belgorod region of Russia with interest and studying the situation,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted, “but it has nothing to do with it. As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens.”

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence service told local media that the operation was carried out by “opposition-minded Russian citizens” belonging to two groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

The Russian Volunteer Corps is a Ukraine-based group of anti-Kremlin Russian fighters with extreme right-wing views. That group also took responsibility for an attack in early March in Bryansk, another Russian region along the Ukrainian border. The Freedom of Russia Legion was formed in March 2022 and is comprised of Russian citizens and Russian Army soldiers who have surrendered to Ukrainian forces. The group has received training from and fights alongside Ukraine’s regular military.

“Given that the Russian free legion is under the command structure of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces, it’s pretty difficult to see how they could act with complete autonomy,” said Alec Bertina, an analyst with the British private intelligence firm Grey Dynamics, who tracks Russian militants.

Zelensky has promised his western military backers that his forces won’t strike Russian territory. And while there have been a number of attacks on Russian soil since the start of the war – including drone strikes and assassinations of prominent pro-war figures – Ukraine has almost never taken direct responsibility. Nonetheless, earlier this month, when asked by Yahoo News about a U.S. intelligence assessment that attributed the car bombing of pro-Kremlin ideologue Daria Dugina to Ukraine, military intelligence director Kyrylo Budanov replied, “we’ve been killing Russians and we will keep killing Russians anywhere on the face of this world until the complete victory of Ukraine.”

As for the purpose of the Belgorod raid, Bertina said that despite the “militarized zone” claim, “It might not necessarily be a sustained operation to capture Belgorod. It might just be to distract the Russian state into dealing with this problem. It’s forcing the Russians to divert resources, and that means that certain areas of the frontlines are going to get more dispersed.” Forcing the Russians to disperse these resources is all the more critical ahead of Ukraine’s long-planned military offensive.

The attack is also likely a propaganda operation aimed at the Russian public. In a video posted on Monday to the Freedom of Russia Legion’s telegram channel, an armed, uniformed man flanked by fellow soldiers says, “We are Russians like you, we are people like you” and calls for “an end to the Kremlin dictatorship.”