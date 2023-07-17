TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
A Russian fighter jet crashed into the Sea of Azov east of Ukraine on Monday, officials said.
Videos shared on Telegram showed the plane going down not far from a group of bathers on the beach in the southern port town of Yeysk.
The pilot parachuted to safety.
Russian officials said a Su-25 attack jet crashed due to engine failure after taking off on a training mission from a local airfield, state news agency RIA Novosti said.
Yeysk is a port and resort town across the Sea of Azov from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
