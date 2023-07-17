Russian Fighter Crashes Near Beach Resort - The Messenger
Russian SU 25 SM ground attack aircraftSERGEY VENYAVSKY/AFP via Getty

A Russian fighter jet crashed into the Sea of Azov east of Ukraine on Monday, officials said.

Videos shared on Telegram showed the plane going down not far from a group of bathers on the beach in the southern port town of Yeysk.

The pilot parachuted to safety.  

Russian officials said a Su-25 attack jet crashed due to engine failure after taking off on a training mission from a local airfield, state news agency RIA Novosti said

Yeysk is a port and resort town across the Sea of Azov from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

