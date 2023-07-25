Russian Drones Shot Down Over Kyiv
No casualties were reported in the sixth attack on the capital this month
Air defenses shot down an unspecified number of Iranian drones over Kyiv, officials said Tuesday, in the sixth attack on the Ukrainian capital this month.
Air raid sirens began wailing at 2 a.m., sending residents into shelters across the city, followed by the sounds of explosions on the outskirts of the capital.
“All air targets were detected and destroyed on the approach to Kyiv in a timely manner by air defense forces and means,” Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram.
“This is already the sixth drone attack on the capital this month.”
No casualties were immediately reported. Popko said the air raid alert lasted three hours.
Elsewhere, Russian forces attacked the Zhytomyr region in northern Ukraine, also using Iranian-made Shahed drones, damaging local infrastructure, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said on Telegram.
“Today, the enemy again attacked Zhytomyr Oblast with kamikaze drones,” Bunechko said.
“According to preliminary information, an infrastructural object was damaged as a result of the strike…All emergency services have arrived at the scene and are working.”
The governor said the extent of injuries and damage from the attack were unclear.
There were no reported attacks on Odesa overnight, a respite for the city after more than a week of Russian missile attacks destroyed port and food infrastructure, and damaged dozens of cultural sites.
