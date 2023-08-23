Russian Drones Blitz Odesa, Hitting Grain Warehouses

Russia damaged more grain warehouses in the Odesa region overnight in a barrage of 20 drones on storage facilities on the Danube river, officials said early Wednesday.
The strike marked Russia’s eighth attack on port facilities since it pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an international deal that allowed Ukrainian food exports to reach world markets.
“Tonight, Russian terrorists attacked the southern Odesa region with attack drones,” regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
“Unfortunately, there are hits on production and transshipment complexes, where a fire broke out” over 750 square yards, he said. Granaries are among the buildings damaged.
Eleven drones were shot down as they flew across southern Ukraine from Russian bases on the eastern shore of the Sea of Azov, more than 350 miles away, officials said. No injuries were reported.
“The enemy targeted granaries and the production and transshipment complex on the Danube,” Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram.
Last month, the United Nations condemned Russian port attacks as “a further blow to global food security.”
- Trapped Cargo Ship Leaves Odesa Port as Russian Drones Target Grain Facilities
- Russian Missiles Destroy 120 Tons of Grain in Odesa Overnight
- Russian Missiles Hit Odesa For Third Night In a Row, Killing One
- Russian Missiles and Drones Hammer Odesa After Visit by US Official Samantha Power
- Russian Port Attack Destroyed 40,000 Tons of Grain, Official Says
- Ukrainian Drones Hit Moscow and Crimea After Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows Revenge for Odesa Strikes
