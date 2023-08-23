Russian Drones Blitz Odesa, Hitting Grain Warehouses - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Russian Drones Blitz Odesa, Hitting Grain Warehouses

The attack was Russia's 8th on Ukrainian port facilities since mid-July

Published |Updated
Dan Morrison
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Grain warehouses and other facilities were destroyed in a Russian drone strike on the Danube River in the Odesa region early on Aug. 23, 2023. Ukraine Southern Command/Telegram

Russia damaged more grain warehouses in the Odesa region overnight in a barrage of 20 drones on storage facilities on the Danube river, officials said early Wednesday.

The strike marked Russia’s eighth attack on port facilities since it pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an international deal that allowed Ukrainian food exports to reach world markets. 

“Tonight, Russian terrorists attacked the southern Odesa region with attack drones,” regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

“Unfortunately, there are hits on production and transshipment complexes, where a fire broke out” over 750 square yards, he said. Granaries are among the buildings damaged.

Eleven drones were shot down as they flew across southern Ukraine from Russian bases on the eastern shore of the Sea of Azov, more than 350 miles away, officials said. No injuries were reported.

“The enemy targeted granaries and the production and transshipment complex on the Danube,” Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram. 

Last month, the United Nations condemned Russian port attacks as “a further blow to global food security.”

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.