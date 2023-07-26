Russian Defense Minister Lands in North Korea With History and Weapons in Mind

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang late Tuesday for ceremonies marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, as Moscow seeks North Korean arms for its stalemated invasion of Ukraine.

Shoigu laid flowers Wednesday at the Liberation Monument honoring Soviet soldiers who died in the 1950-53 war for control of the Korean peninsula. The 30-meter granite stele crowned with a red star sits on the city's highest peak.

"I am convinced that today's talks will help strengthen cooperation between our defense departments," Shoigu said, during a day of solemn pomp.

A Chinese delegation including politburo member Li Hongzhong was expected to arrive on Wednesday, making the commemoration the first high-level foreign visits since North Korea sealed its borders over the Covid-19 pandemic.

"North Korea inviting delegations from both countries seems to be a case of history rhyming, whereby Pyongyang is gearing up to stand up against the West, but perceives the need to maintain relatively balanced ties with both China and Russia," Anthony Rinna, a specialist in Korea-Russia relations, told Reuters.

The Russian and Chinese delegates are expected to attend a bristling military parade in the capital Thursday marking "Victory Day," as the 1953 Korean armistice is called in the North.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged “closer strategic cooperation” in a public message to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. officials have charged that Moscow and Pyongyang are negotiating a grain-for-arms deal that would trade Russian wheat for North Korean ammunition.

“As part of this proposed deal, Russia would receive over two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in March.

“We also understand that Russia is seeking to send a delegation to North Korea and that Russia is offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions.”

The Russian and Chinese visits are happening as North Korea has turned up its bellicose rhetoric and increased its missile tests over increasing cooperation between South Korea and the U.S.