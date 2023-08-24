Russian Court Extends Detention of WSJ Journalist Evan Gershkovich

A Russian court on Thursday extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter and U.S. citizen Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges until the end of November, according to a state news agency.
Gershkovich’s detention previously was set to expire on August 30, but the journalist can now be held until November 30 after a behind-closed-doors ruling, state-run Russian outlet Tass reported Thursday.
Gershkovich, 31, has been held since late March, when he was detained in Yekaterinburg on accusations of spying for the U.S. government. Gershkovich, his family, his employer and the White House have vehemently denied the charges, with the Biden administration declaring the journalist “wrongfully detained.”
A fully-credentialed journalist, Gershkovich was on a reporting trip when he was detained.
He faces up to 20 years in prison.
Fellow journalists were not allowed into Thursday’s hearing. Tass reported that the proceedings were held in secret because details of the criminal case are classified. The Russian government has not openly presented any evidence against Gershkovich.
“Today, our colleague and distinguished journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared for a pre-trial hearing where his improper detention was extended yet again,” the Wall Street Journal said in a statement issued Thursday. “We are deeply disappointed he continues to be arbitrarily and wrongfully detained for doing his job as a journalist. The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release. Journalism is not a crime.”
Despite being held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison, Gershkovich is said to be in good health by U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy, who made her third visit to the imprisoned reporter earlier this month.
Analysts have said that Russia may be detaining U.S. citizens to use as bargaining chips after tensions between the nations flared over the invasion of Ukraine.
With Associated Press
