    Russian Computer Breached D.C Metro Transit System, Report Finds

    Unauthorized January login came after years of personnel problems and a lack of security clearance oversight in transit system, OIG found. 

    Published |Updated
    Safia Samee Ali
    A government watchdog agency report found multiple security threats and vulnerabilities within the Washington D.C Metro transit system, including system access from a Russia-based computer. 

    After issuing numerous security warnings, the Office of Inspector General for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority released a report Wednesday citing severe deficiencies that “hinder security upgrades and leave the transit agency open to attacks that could threaten train safety,” reported the Washington Post. 

    Before the unauthorized January login to its system, Metro leaders ignored years of computer security updates, personnel problems and a lack of security clearance oversight, the Post reported, citing the OIG. 

    The OIG report also stated that Russia-based contractors were given access to the system, leaving room for cyberattacks, according to the newspaper.

    “These vulnerabilities if left unaddressed and subsequently become exploited by a threat, could render [Metro] susceptible to unacceptable outcomes,” the report said.

    Metro leadership did not act on at least 50 previous cybersecurity recommendations from oversight agencies dating to 2019.

    “During OIG’s investigation, evidence has surfaced that [Metro], at all levels, has failed to follow its own data handling policies and procedures as well as other policies and procedures establishing minimum levels of protection for handling and transmitting various types of data collected by [Metro],” the report said.

