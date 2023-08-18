Russian Commander Fighting in Southern Ukraine Said Ukraine Will Not Be Defeated
A video shows his troops fleeing a village retaken by Kyiv
A Russian commander reportedly claims that Ukraine will not be defeated and that the war should be frozen along the current front.
Alexander Khodakovsky made the assessment on his Telegram channel, according to the Kyiv Post, Ukraine’s English-language newspaper.
“Can we bring down Ukraine militarily? Now and in the near future, no,” Khodakovsky, a former official of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, said.
Ukrainian officials claimed another milestone in Kyiv’s grinding counteroffensive this week, with Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar saying troops have retaken a village in the eastern Donetsk region.
Urozhaine is the 10th village taken back by Ukraine since the beginning of the summer offensive in early June.
A video posted by Ukraine’s military showed Russian troops running away as they were shelled.
Some of Khodakovsky’s troops were among the defeated.
He said his troops retreated because “their defensive position had become untenable.”
The likely eventual outcome of the war is some form of “truce,” said Khodakovsky.
Ukraine appears to be trying to drive a wedge between Russian forces in the south as part of their counter-offensive.
Progress has been slow as it is up against strong defensive lines and is advancing without air support.
