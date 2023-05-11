Russian Building Safe Haven for American Conservatives

Russian authorities approved a plan to build a village in a Moscow suburb that would cater to traditionalist Americans and Canadians who wish to move to the country, The Moscow Times reported.
Russian migration lawyer Timur Beslangurov told state-operated outlet RIA Novosti that he knew of some 200 conservative families who are looking to emigrate to Russia because they feel out of place in the West.
"The reason is propaganda of radical values," Beslangurov said. "Today they have 70 genders, and who knows what will come next."
The "expat village" will reportedly be collectively funded by foreigners who wish to move to Russia. Beslangurov speculated that "tens of thousands" of outsiders might be interested in living in the country because of its traditional values. That includes Christians who "very strongly believe in the prophecy that Russia will remain the only Christian country in the world."
- Teen Saves Deaf Woman from Burning Building Using ASL
- Russian Forces Seen Preparing for Possible Attack at Ukrainian Nuclear Plant: Report
- How Ukraine Got So Good at Shooting Down Russian Missiles
- Two decades after 9/11, there are more safe havens than ever
- Mercenary Boss Offered to Reveal Russian Positions to Barter for Bakhmut: Report
Russia has faced a tourism slump since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although inbound travel has ticked up in recent months. Flights between Russia and Europe are banned in almost all cases, even as trips from China have increased by 460 percent.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California CoastlineNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics