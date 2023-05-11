Russian Building Safe Haven for American Conservatives

Russian authorities approved a plan to build a village in a Moscow suburb that would cater to traditionalist Americans and Canadians who wish to move to the country, The Moscow Times reported.

Russian migration lawyer Timur Beslangurov told state-operated outlet RIA Novosti that he knew of some 200 conservative families who are looking to emigrate to Russia because they feel out of place in the West.

"The reason is propaganda of radical values," Beslangurov said. "Today they have 70 genders, and who knows what will come next."

The "expat village" will reportedly be collectively funded by foreigners who wish to move to Russia. Beslangurov speculated that "tens of thousands" of outsiders might be interested in living in the country because of its traditional values. That includes Christians who "very strongly believe in the prophecy that Russia will remain the only Christian country in the world."

Russia has faced a tourism slump since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although inbound travel has ticked up in recent months. Flights between Russia and Europe are banned in almost all cases, even as trips from China have increased by 460 percent.