Russian Adviser to Botched Luna-25 Mission Suffered ‘Sharp Deterioration’ in Health After Moon Crash
It is unclear exactly what symptoms led to Mikhail Marov's hospitalization.
Following the failure of Russia’s first lunar mission since the 1970s, one of the nation’s top astronomers was hospitalized due to a “sharp deterioration” in his health.
Mikhail Marov, 90, has been a leading astronomer since the days of the Soviet Union. He was a chief adviser on the Luna-25 mission that failed when the spacecraft crash-landed on the moon, on Saturday.
It is unclear exactly what symptoms Marov experienced that led to his hospitalization. Some Russians attributed his ill health to corruption, the Daily Mail reports.
“I am under observation,” Marov told reporters, while in the hospital, according to the Daily Mail. “This has been very much a matter of my life. It's all very hard.”
The Luna-25 mission comes at a time when Russia is already facing international scrutiny due to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
In the days of the Soviet Union, Russians led the world in space exploration. The USSR became the first nation to send a person into space when Yuri Gagarin circled the world in 1961.
Now Russia is falling behind other countries like China and India – the latter of which is expected to land a spacecraft on the moon this week.
For Marov, the Luna-25 was possibly his last chance to see Russia’s space program restored to its former glory.
"It is so sad that it was not possible to land the apparatus," Marov said, according to Reuters.
"This was perhaps the last hope for me to see a revival of our lunar program.”
