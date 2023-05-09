

Vladimir Putin's top mercenary fighters claim that Russia is threatening them with treason if they pull out of a months-long, brutal battle in the Donetsk region.



Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose outfit, The Wagner Group, has been spearheading the battle for Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, said he was informed in a letter that his fighters must hold their positions or be branded traitors.

"A combat order came yesterday which clearly stated that if we leave our positions, it will be regarded as treason against the motherland. That was the message to us," Prigozhin said on social media, according to reports. His defiant rant against the Kremlin on the messaging app Telegram came just days after he threatened to withdraw his mercenaries unless Moscow delivered more ammunition.



On Sunday, he announced the Wagner Group would remain in Bakhmut after receiving a promise from Moscow that more ammo would be delivered.



But now, Prigozhin says "they simply and brazenly deceived us.” Prigozhin reiterated that his forces would still leave Bakhmut unless Russia's military brass follow through on their pledge to provide the needed firepower.

"If there is no ammunition, then we will leave our positions and be the ones asking who is really betraying the Motherland. Apparently, the one is the person who signed it the order to supply too little ammunition," he said.

Speaking on Victory Day when Russia marks its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Prigozhin cryptically referred to a Russian leader as a "happy grandfather" under the impression that the war in Ukraine was going as planned.

"What will the country do, our children, grandchildren who are the future of Russia, and how can we win this war if - by chance, and I'm just speculating here - it turns out that this grandfather is a complete ****head?" he asked.

Besides President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin has also clashed with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

