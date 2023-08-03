Russia Says It Shot Down a Moscow-Bound Drone Swarm

Russia on Thursday said it brought down a swarm of Ukrainian drones that were apparently heading towards Moscow.
The aircraft were shot from the sky over Russia’s Kaluga region, about 100 miles from the capital. Moscow was hit by small Ukrainian drone strikes on Monday and Tuesday that damaged a prominent office tower but caused no injuries.
"Tonight, air defense shot down six drones in the southwest of the oblast while they were trying to fly through Kaluga Oblast," Kaluga governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.
"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on site."
- Russia Says a Ukrainian Drone Was Shot Down Outside Moscow
- Ukrainian Attack Drones Downed Over Moscow; Russia Says There Were No Casualties in Mission
- Russia Says it Shot Down Ukrainian Missile, Fragments Injured Civilians
- Russia Compares Two Straight Days of Drone Strikes on Moscow Tower to 9/11
- Drone Attack on Moscow Briefly Closes Major Airport
In Ukraine, officials said they had downed 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight over Kyiv, in the eighth consecutive drone assault on the city. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
"Like yesterday, it was a massive attack," regional governor Serhiy Popko said on Telegram late Wednesday.
The attack marked the 820th time that air raid sirens had gone off in Kyiv since the February 2022 Russian invasion, Popko added.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News