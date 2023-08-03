Russia Says It Shot Down a Moscow-Bound Drone Swarm

Russia on Thursday said it brought down a swarm of Ukrainian drones that were apparently heading towards Moscow.

The aircraft were shot from the sky over Russia’s Kaluga region, about 100 miles from the capital. Moscow was hit by small Ukrainian drone strikes on Monday and Tuesday that damaged a prominent office tower but caused no injuries.

"Tonight, air defense shot down six drones in the southwest of the oblast while they were trying to fly through Kaluga Oblast," Kaluga governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on Telegram.

"There were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are on site."

In Ukraine, officials said they had downed 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight over Kyiv, in the eighth consecutive drone assault on the city. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

"Like yesterday, it was a massive attack," regional governor Serhiy Popko said on Telegram late Wednesday.

The attack marked the 820th time that air raid sirens had gone off in Kyiv since the February 2022 Russian invasion, Popko added.