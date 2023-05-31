Russia Says It Sank Ukraine’s ‘Last Warship’
If confirmed, the sinking of the Ukrainian warship would constitute one of Russia's most significant gains in the naval war.
Russia claimed Wednesday to have sunk Ukraine's “last warship” during airstrikes on the port city of Odesa, a defense ministry spokesman said.
“On May 29, as a result of a strike by high-precision weapons on warships at berth in the port of Odesa, the last warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, Yuriy Olefirenko, was destroyed,” the spokesman said in a video recording on Telegram. The spokesman said the ship was flooded and sank following the Russian strike.
Ukraine's navy declined to comment on the Russian claims, AFP reported.
- Kidnapping of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia NPP chief highlights ongoing danger: ‘Russia will push as far as it can’
- Russia ratchets up the danger at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
- Russia is trying to steal Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Experts doubt Putin can really pull it off.
- Russia Fires Dozens of Cruise Missiles at Ukraine
- Russia Launches ‘Exceptional’ Missile Attack on Ukraine
The claim came a day after an audacious drone strike on Moscow that rattled residents of the Russian capital, and that President Vladimir Putin blamed on Ukraine. The Kremlin had vowed to retaliate, but according to the Ministry's account the sinking of the warship came a day before the Moscow attacks. Ukrainian officials had reported that Russian strikes Monday had damaged facilities in Odesa and destroyed five Ukrainian aircraft.
Ukrainian drones struck a Russian warship last week, and in one of Ukraine's most celebrated victories of the war, Ukrainian forces sank the Russian guided missile cruiser Moskva, flagship of its Black Sea fleet, in April 2022 using Neptune missiles. If confirmed, the sinking of the Ukrainian warship would constitute one of Russia's most significant gains in the naval war.
The Yuri Olefirenko, previously called the Kirovohrad, was renamed in 2016 in honor of a Ukrainian marine who died fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. The 266-foot landing craft, armed with missile launchers and artillery, was captured by Russian forces in 2014 and later returned to Ukraine.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Snow-Covered Antarctica-Area Volcano Caught on Satellite Spewing LavaNews
- Jamie Dimon Testified He Had Little Knowledge of Epstein Concerns at JPMorgan: TranscriptNews
- Bruised Nikki Alcaraz Captured on Body Cam Begging Police to Arrest BoyfriendNews
- That Time Legendary N.Y. Newsman Jimmy Breslin Ended Up on the FBI’s Bad SideNews
- Kim Kardashian Criticized for Crossing Writers’ Strike Picket Line: What It MeansNews
- WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Say Surprise Pregnancy ‘Couldn’t Be More Perfect Timing’ (Exclusive)News
- N.J. Mom Who Lost Fiancé and 2 Kids in Crash Is ‘Suffering So Much,’ Brother SaysNews
- Fertility Doctor Accused of Using Own Sperm Dies in Handmade Plane CrashNews
- Amazon to Pay $30.8 Million to Settle FTC Claims its Ring Video Camera ‘Spied’ on Women and Alexa Stored Kids’ DataMoney
- Hawaii Reports Surge in Syphilis Cases, Pregnant Women at High RiskNews
- The Wells Fargo Banker at Helm of Fake Account Scandal Agrees to Pay Nearly $5 Million to Settle SEC Fraud ChargesMoney
- Iran Races Ahead in Enriched Uranium Production: UN ReportNews